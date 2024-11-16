The Premier League is almost 1/3 into the 2024/25 season and at this point, fans have a general idea of who will be the division's brightest performers this campaign and which players are going to disappoint. Enough time has passed for Alan Shearer to make judgement anyway, as the former Newcastle United man has now named his Premier League Team of the Season so far, via the Premier League.

There are some very interesting results too, with Shearer choosing not to include a single Arsenal or Manchester City player. That means Erling Haaland, the Premier League's top scorer as things stand, didn't quite make the cut. There are some top names selected, though. So, let's take a look at his XI.

Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Season so far (2024/25) Position Player Club GK Matz Sels Nottingham Forest RB Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool CB Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB Nikola Milenkovic Nottingham Forest LB Antonee Robinson Fulham CM Moises Caicedo Chelsea CM Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool AM Cole Palmer Chelsea RW Bryan Mbuemo Brentford LW Mohamed Salah Liverpool ST Chris Wood Nottingham Forest

Related Data reveals the best Premier League players in 2024 The likes of Cole Palmer and Rodri compete for the top spot, having been consistent throughout the calendar year. WhoScored ratings are calculated using 'a unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game'. That said, below is a look at the 10 best-performing Premier League stars of the year to date. Let us know your thoughts on the ratings so far for 2024.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Sels, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Milenkovic & Robinson

This season, Nottingham Forest have shocked the world with their early season form. They've been flying towards the top of the table and are currently fifth in the league after 11 games. A large reason for their impressive start is their goalkeeper, Matz Sels, and Shearer is aware of that. The former striker praised the keeper and picked him for his side, saying: "Outstanding all season, pulling off some vital stops and commanding the box so well for a Forest side who have the second-best defensive record in the league."

The 1x Premier League winner also selected a Forest man in his backline, picking Nikola Milenkovic at centre-back. Speaking of the Serbian, he said: "The centre of Forest's defence has been their strong point. His aerial dominance has been huge for Nuno Espirito Santo's side."

He picked two Liverpool players in his defence. First, he chose Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back position. The arrival of Arne Slot has done wonders for Trent, according to Shearer, who said: "Arne Slot is making full use of Trent's versatility and he's adapted really well to the Dutchman's tactics, while also defending solidly."

Virgil van Dijk joins his teammate in the side. The centre-back had been accused of losing a step in recent years, but has firmly bounced back with some masterful performances this time around. Shearer has been very impressed, with the BBC pundit saying: "His partnership with Ibrahima Konate is formidable. Liverpool look virtually impenetrable at times, as their defensive record shows, with only six goals conceded.

Related 10 Best Centre-Backs in World Football Right Now [Ranked] Virgil Van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger and William Saliba are all listed in the top 10 centre-back in world football right now.

Filling out the defence, the Match of the Day pundit had Fulham man Antonee Robinson. The Cottagers are another side deying the odds so far this year and Shearer thinks the left-back has been a highlight for them. He said: "The left-back has been terrific, providing three assists and thriving in 1v1 duels with some of the Premier League's best wide players."

Midfield

Caicedo, Gravenberch & Palmer

Moving into midfield and Shearer picked two Chelsea players to join his team of the season. First, he selected Moises Caicedo. After a slow start at Stamford Bridge, the former Brighton man has been excellent for the Blues and the former Blackburn Rovers superstar is aware of that, saying: "He has made great strides under Enzo Maresca and Chelsea now look a different side altogether thanks to his dynamic midfield performances."

Joining him in the side is his teammate, Cole Palmer. Few players in the world have been operating at the level of the Englishman so far this season. He's arguably the best player in the Premier League right now and Shearer had to include him. The 54-year-old said: "A modern, versatile forward who is getting better with every game he plays. Palmer is simply phenomenal at everything he does."

Rounding out the middle of the park, he's picked Ryan Gravenberch. Like Caicedo, the Dutchman got off to a slow start when he moved to Liverpool last year, but the decision to move him into a central role has rejuvenated his career. Shearer is a big fan, saying: "He's adapted really well to a slightly more defensive role this season, and his dominance in midfield is a big reason why Liverpool have been so good in both attack and defence."

Forwards

Mbuemo, Salah & Wood

Entering the final third of the pitch, Shearer decided to pay tribute to Bryan Mbuemo's superb early season form and select him in the right-wing position. After losing Ivan Toney, the Bees could have been in real trouble this season, but the winger has been excellent for them so far and Shearer is impressed with the level he's taken things to, saying: "Has taken his game to another level this season, and has proven to be unstoppable at the Gtech Stadium, scoring or assisting in all six of his home matches."

On the other flank, he's picked Mohamed Salah. There's not much to say about the Egyptian that hasn't already been said as he is once again having a tremendous campaign. He's been Mr Consistent for Liverpool over the years and that hasn't changed one bit. Shearer agrees, saying: "He's 32 now, but he's still got that electric speed and he's still so consistent, delivering goals and assists week in, week out."

Related Mohamed Salah's Best Seasons at Liverpool (Ranked) Mo Salah is playing in his eighth season for Liverpool, looking to win the Premier League title again.

The final player and the lone striker selected in Shearer's side is Chris Wood. The Forest man has been one of the stories of the season so far. He's been fantastic in front of goal and deserves his plaudits. Talking about his form, Shearer said: "He's having the season of his life, spearheading his team's great start. He's a proper No 9, with wingers playing either side of him, and it's great to see that type of striker still thriving in the Premier League."

Rounding out his team, he named Arne Slot as the manager of the year so far and there will be few who argue with that call after the start he's had with Liverpool. The Premier League's all-time top scorer is very impressed with the former Feyenoord boss, saying: "When influential long-term figures have left other clubs, we have sometimes seen a sharp decline. Not this time. Liverpool appear even harder to beat than they were under Jurgen Klopp."