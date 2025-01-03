Summary Alan Shearer is one of the Premier League's greatest ever strikers, holding the all-time scoring record.

Shearer was asked in 2020 to name his picks for the 10 greatest strikers since the English top flight rebrand.

Names like Rooney, Aguero, Henry, and Ronaldo made up Shearer's top 10 list of strikers.

When you think of the top strikers in Premier League history, a whole host of names spring to mind. There are players like Teddy Sheringham, who won the first-ever Golden Boot following the rebranding of the English top flight in 1992. Turn your attention to the modern day, and there are stars like Erling Haaland, who has already put himself into the conversation of being one of the best after spending less than three seasons at Manchester City.

For most, Alan Shearer is a name that is undeniable. The division's all-time top scorer was dominant for over a decade at teams like Blackburn and Newcastle and was the epitome of a true number nine.

While many consider Shearer to be Premier League royalty, the BBC pundit was once asked to rank his top 10 strikers in the division's history. With some big names missing out and an interesting ranking for himself, this is who Shearer ended up naming.

Alan Shearer's Top 10 Premier League Strikers 1. Alan Shearer 2. Sergio Aguero 3. Thierry Henry 4. Wayne Rooney 5. Ruud van Nistelrooy 6. Didier Drogba 7. Cristiano Ronaldo 8. Luis Suarez 9. Harry Kane 10. Andy Cole

10-6

Andy Cole, Harry Kane, Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba

Kicking things off at number 10 is the man who Shearer would effectively replace at St James' Park. Andy Cole is a criminally underrated goalscorer who was lethal for the Magpies before making a move to Manchester United that would see the standout years of his career. While it was a slow start playing behind Eric Cantona, his partnership with Dwight Yorke would be crucial to the club's 1999 treble-winning efforts. The former England international is the fourth-highest scorer in competition history with 187 strikes.

One man above him is Harry Kane, who, at the time when Shearer named his list (2020), was still at Tottenham and was set to break the all-time goals record. Of course, he would leave to join Bayern Munich, but despite not winning a trophy at Spurs, his goalscoring prowess was enough to earn a place on this list. The same applies to Luis Suarez, who made an incredibly average-looking Liverpool side title contenders before going on to find greater success at Barcelona.

While his best years in English football ultimately came on the wing, Cristiano Ronaldo was given a spot by Shearer, who justified his decision by saying: "He's in because in his last two seasons in the Premier League (2007-08 & 2008-09) he scored 49 league goals combined. But if it was on his whole career, he'd be in his own stratosphere. His stats and ability are ridiculous." Above the Portuguese star sits Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who Jamie Carragher had inside the top five of his own list.

5-1

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero, Alan Shearer