Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes the team ‘got what they deserved’ in a disappointing 3-1 loss at the hands of Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It was their first league defeat of the 2024/25 campaign, having won three and drawn one in the opening few games. However, Saturday’s showing at Craven Cottage was a far cry from the glimmer of promise they’d shown in the early stages of the season.

Fulham came into Saturday’s game with just one win to their name, but they have now propelled themselves into the top half of the table after a mixed start of their own. They sit on eight points after five games.

Shearer Slams Newcastle Performance

The club legend was not happy with the result

After a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, Saturday appeared to be a significant step backwards for Eddie Howe’s side after a positive start to the season. Raul Jimenez opened the scoring after just five minutes for the hosts at Craven Cottage to put the visitors on the back foot right from the off.

Matters went from bad to worse for the Magpies as summer signing Emile Smith Rowe extended Fulham’s lead shortly after. Harvey Barnes offered Newcastle a glimmer of hope as he pulled a goal back early in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Deep in stoppage time, Reiss Nelson restored Fulham’s two-goal advantage and all but put the final nail in Newcastle’s coffin. Shearer, though, believes his former side got what they deserved.

He wrote in a tweet on X:

“That was awful from Newcastle. Got what they deserved. Fulham much much better.”

Newcastle ‘Prepare Contract’ for Star Player

Anthony Gordon was linked with a move away over the summer

Elsewhere, in more positive news, Newcastle are reportedly ready to make winger Anthony Gordon their highest paid player in a bid to fend off interest from elsewhere. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move back to Merseyside over the summer, with boyhood club Liverpool rumoured to have been interested.

However, a potential deal fell through, and the Magpies were able to retain one of their star players. Now, a report from The Express suggests the club are readying a lucrative new contract that will make him the highest paid player at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon 2023/24 stats for Newcastle United in all competitions Stat: Appearances 43 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes played 3,869

Gordon only signed a three-year deal when he joined the club from Everton in January 2023. His current deal expires in 2026, but it appears Newcastle are hopeful of tying him down to fresh terms sooner rather than later. The report goes on to suggest both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the player, and Newcastle may contemplate selling Gordon next summer if he does not agree a new contract and commit his future to the club.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.