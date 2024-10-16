Striker-turned-pundit Alan Shearer has revealed that England and the Football Association (FA) didn’t speak to Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe in their search for a Gareth Southgate replacement – one that ended in securing the services of Thomas Tuchel.

Ever since Southgate, one of the best managers in Three Lions history, left his post in the wake of his side’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the FA – a process spearheaded by chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott – were sounding out replacements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel is the manager with the most wins in their first 50 games in the UEFA Champions League - 32.

Krumbach-born Tuchel is the man, according to reports, who will be given the reins over the England squad from January 1, 2025, onwards, with him set to put pen to paper on a deal worth £5 million per year – a figure double what Southgate pocketed, per annum, across his stay.

Shearer ‘Surprised’ Over Lack of Howe Talks for England Job

‘I really hope they have spoken to English managers’

​​​​​Shearer, speaking on the most recent episode of ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast discussing Tuchel’s impending appointment, suggested that Lee Carsley ruled himself out of the running for a reason: “It's happened so quickly, hasn't it? We said the other day there's probably a reason why Lee Carsley was ruling himself out. Maybe you were right saying he knew something we didn't know.

More importantly, the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer insisted that, to his knowledge, the FA failed to contact Howe. He claimed that the lack of talks with the ex-Bournemouth boss came as a surprise given he is the outstanding candidate, who was born in England.

“I really hope they have spoken to English managers. I'm told they didn't speak to Eddie Howe or they didn't sound him out at all. I'm reliably told. Which is a big surprise to me considering he would have been the outstanding English candidate.”

''[England appointing Tuchel] is a bit of a concern because what is the pathway for England coaches? If they've bought this centre along and want to promote English managers, then the outstanding candidate it [Eddie Howe],” he continued.

That said, given that Shearer plied his trade for the Magpies, amassing 405 appearances for the club, he insisted that he is pleased that Howe – who he labelled as an ‘outstanding manager’ – is remaining at Newcastle beyond England’s managerial search.

“I'm happy in a way because Newcastle are not going to be losing their manager. And he's an outstanding manager. He would have been the main English candidate for me. For me to know he hasn't even been sounded out is very surprising.”

Harry Redknapp Slams FA for Tuchel Appointment

‘I wanted an Englishman to manage England’

Former manager Harry Redknapp, who once won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in the 2007/08 season, has slammed the FA for appointing Tuchel to succeed Southgate, claiming that the person to oversee the England job should, in fact, be English.

“I wanted an Englishman to manage England. I’m very patriotic, I think we should have an English manager but obviously, the field was very small to choose from.”

Tuchel - Managerial Statistics Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Bayern Munich March 24, 2023 June 30, 2024 61 1.95 Chelsea January 26, 2021 September 7, 2022 100 2.08 PSG July 1, 2018 December 29, 2020 127 2.35 Borussia Dortmund July 1, 2015 June 30, 2017 107 2.12 Mainz August 4, 2009 June 30, 2014 183 1.43

Tuchel is the third non-English manager, following in the footsteps of Italian Fabio Capello and the late Sven-Goran Eriksson, who was Swedish, to be appointed as the England manager. He is also the first German-born chief to be given the reins in the Wembley hotseat.

