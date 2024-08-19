Alan Shearer has revealed that Raheem Sterling was told on Friday that he should consider looking for a move away from Chelsea by the club themselves. The forward made headlines when he wasn't included in Enzo Maresca's matchday squad for their opening game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday.

Despite scoring eight times last season in the league for the Blues, he didn't even make it onto the bench against his former team and was instead left at home. Once news of his exclusion broke, Sterling's representatives released a statement addressing the situation. It received backlash from several ex-professionals, including Jamie Redknapp.

Former Newcastle United striker Shearer has since revealed on an episode of The Rest is Football podcast that he's received inside information regarding Sterling's situation at Stamford Bridge and, despite a solid pre-season, they delivered some brutal news to him just before the season started.

Sterling Has Been Told to Find a New Club

Chelsea have recruited players in his position

Sterling joined Chelsea two years ago and despite their struggles during that period, he's been a fine servant. Despite that, he's now been told that he should find a new club as they've signed a number of players in his position and, as a result, minutes in the team will be hard to come by. This is according to Shearer, who spoke on The Rest is Football podcast about the topic. The pundit admitted he'd heard information from an inside source.

"I’m told that he’s trained all pre-season and was told on Friday that he’s probably best off looking elsewhere for a club because they’ve brought other people in in that position. As hard as that is, and it will be for him because, as far as I can remember, he hasn’t been unprofessional at all at Chelsea. "To have been told that on Friday, that would be pretty frustrating."

Following Todd Boehly's purchase of Chelsea a couple of years ago, the club have been very busy in the transfer market, signing over 40 players and it's resulted in a squad in serious need of trimming at Stamford Bridge. As a result, Shearer expects to see more players treated like Sterling.

Shearer Expects More Players to Receive the Sterling Treatment

He think Enzo Maresca has a tough task on his hands

After Chelsea's match against City, a list of all the players that had been excluded from the matchday squad emerged, with 22 names included. It's a result of the team building a squad that was far too big and, as a result, Shearer believes Sterling won't be the only player to receive this sort of treatment from the Blues.

"Mark my words, this is not going to be the first case of player unrest at Chelsea. Enzo Maresca is going to have to deal with problems like this all season."

With Sterling now allowed to seek a future away from Stamford Bridge, he likely won't be short of options, but only time will tell whether he lands a transfer before the window slams shut at the end of the month.