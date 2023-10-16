Highlights Former England captain Alan Shearer has dismissed Van Dijk's complaints about fixture congestion

Shearer acknowledges that the increase in international football is unnecessary, but disagrees that domestic football in England is causing problems for players.

Other high-profile figures, such as Raphael Varane and Thomas Frank, have also criticised the football calendar in England, calling for a review of the number of games played for player welfare.

Former England captain Alan Shearer has criticised Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk for his complaints about the fixture congestion that players are currently facing. The debate was sparked after the 32-year-old implied that the current schedule was jeopardising the health of the players.

What did Van Dijk say about the fixture schedule?

Speaking to the Dutch media, the Netherlands captain stated that those playing in England were struggling with the number of games they have to play, despite acknowledging that they are fairly compensated.

"In England we believe the schedules are too busy. The players are getting paid well but it should never come at the cost of our health. We keep having to play more and more games," he claimed, per the Daily Mail. "We as players should start saying something about it, contribute to a solution. No, I am not prepared to give up 10 percent [of his salary]. I don't think that should depend on my salary. You are now trying to get me to say something nice. The Nations League that comes with it, for example, does not go to my salary. We get bonuses, but that is not a guarantee."

The defender's frustration comes at a time when the Premier League is already under scrutiny for the duration of its games this season. Howard Webb, chief of refereeing for the PGMOL, played a crucial role in implementing measures designed to prevent time-wasting this campaign.

He cited his reasons for this were that playing time had decreased in recent seasons, something he wanted to stop. The Athletic reported back in September that the average length of Premier League games had increased by over three minutes from last season as a result of these rules.

Read more: Ranking the 15 best defenders in world football right now

How did Shearer respond to Van Dijk?

Shearer's rebuttal of the Dutchman's grievances came on the latest edition of 'The Rest is Football' podcast, alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards. During the episode, the Liverpool captain's comments came up in conversation, and Shearer did not hold back in his response.

The Geordie did admit that he agreed that the increase in international football was unnecessary and purely for financial reasons. However, he disputed the notion that domestic football in England was causing problems for players.

"Nonsense. Nonsense. Players are playing too much football? What? I mean come on," Shearer said. "I know you should never mention the money, but you've got bigger squads than ever, more substitutes than ever, getting paid more money than ever, you've got the best physios, the best technology, the best of everything. Do me a favour, playing too much football? F***ing hell. Didn't he say it was England that play too much football? International football I get and understand. We all know why they're doing it, they're doing it for financial reasons. But here in England, you can tell I don't really agree with that."

Shearer, who still holds the record for the most goals scored in Premier League history, suffered multiple serious knee injuries throughout his career, the final one of which cut his final season short. Despite this, it appears he has little sympathy for the rigorous schedule that today's players must endure.

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool stats (as per Transfermarkt) Games 229 Goals 19 Assists 14 Yellow and red cards 18 (17 yellow, one red) Trophies 7

What have others said about fixture congestion?

Van Dijk is not alone in criticising the football calendar in England. Other high-profile names, such as former World Cup winner Raphael Varane, have spoken out against the new regulations.

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has emphasised that player welfare is of the utmost importance and that a review should be conducted at the end of the season to determine whether longer games may be sidelining more players.

The Dane stated, per SportsGazette: "I definitely think it's something we need to look into over a season. Also, for player welfare, we need to consider how many games they are playing."