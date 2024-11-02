Alan Shearer is fondly remembered as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, with a wonderful knack for finding the back of the net. Not only was the Geordie hero extremely technically astute, but he wasn't to be messed with either.

Using his 6-foot frame to his advantage, Shearer often won the physical battle against some of the most dominant defenders the English top-flight had to offer. Winning the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1994/95 before going on to score 206 goals for his boyhood club Newcastle United, the Englishman was feared by the majority of his opponents over an 18-year career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alan Shearer is the all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League, having netted 260 times in the division.

There may be one extremely well-known feud from Shearer's playing career, but it's another high-profile player that the Magpies icon has named as the toughest player he ever faced.

Alan Shearer's Toughest Opponent

The hardest player he ever played against is a Premier League great

Close

Appearing on the Rest is Football podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, the 54-year-old revealed the toughest player he ever played against. After being asked the most physical battle he faced on the pitch, Shearer replied:

"Tony Adams. I remember walking off Highbury once and had seven stitches in my lip, right up the middle and a broken nose. That was a decent battle, yeah."

Lineker was quick to jump in with a smart remark of: "Explains the looks," as he and Richards both erupted in laughter. Shearer took his co-host's comment in a light-hearted fashion, pointing out: "My nose is pretty straight now. Three times I had it broken." View the interaction below:

Shearer vs Adams was a battle for the ages as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history went to war with the division's all-time leading goalscorer. Neither of the two men was renowned for backing down from a scrap, but Adams is regarded as one of the hardest players in the league's history.

It would be easy to assume that Shearer had an impressive goalscoring record against every team he faced multiple times. However, the clinical talisman only found the net nine times in all competitions against the Gunners in 33 attempts. While Adams presented the biggest challenge of his career, the former Premier League winner did have a famous feud with another legendary figure.

Alan Shearer vs Roy Keane

The pair locked horns in an infamous battle

A rivalry that would continue for over 20 years, and still exists to this day, saw Irish hardman Roy Keane and Shearer go head-to-head. Many players tried to avoid physical altercations with the ex-Manchester United captain, but Shearer did his best to get a rise from him.

The first appearance of this feud came in a 4-3 Newcastle victory over the Red Devils in the early 2000s. Shearer helped his side by winding down the clock, most notably by preventing Keane from taking a quick throw-in. The red mist descended in record time for the midfielder, who threw the ball at his opponent's head and was sent off after pushing the striker.

It didn't end there, as Shearer later revealed to The Athletic that the row raged on inside the tunnel at St James' Park. He explained:

"When the final whistle went, Roy was standing at the top of the stairs waiting for me. I'm pretty sure a few more choice words were exchanged, there was some bustling and scrambling, but there were way too many people between us for anything physical to actually happen. That's usually how it pans out in football."

3:06 Related Mark Clattenburg Named 5 Most Annoying Players he Refereed Ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg admitted Craig Bellamy was a 'nightmare', while he also wasn't very complimentary of Roy Keane and Pepe.

Despite no real physical altercation taking place between the duo, Keane has also commented on the incident. The former Republic of Ireland international stated his disappointment at his own actions, but not for the reasons many would think:

"I lost my temper, we were losing 4-3, I think, in the last minute. If you're going to get sent off, the worst thing is, I pushed him. If you're going to get sent off, you might as well punch him properly because you're going to get the same punishment. You might as well be hung for a sheep as a lamb. That's what I was thinking afterwards. It was just a push. It was ridiculous."

Neither man has been willing to concede defeat in the scuffle, with Shearer even going on to claim Keane's 'bark is worse than his bite' as he claimed: "Roy didn't like me for some reason, I don't know why. He was getting beaten that day, that's [probably] why. We were winning the game and there was only a minute left. I was waiting for him in the tunnel - he ran away."

Related Roy Keane Wanted to Retire After Alan Shearer Clash Man Utd legend Roy Keane admitted that he seriously considered retiring after an infamous bust-up with Newcastle hero Alan Shearer in September 2001.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.