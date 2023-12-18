Highlights Rasmus Hojlund is struggling to adapt to the Premier League at Manchester United.

Hojlund's lack of goals and assists is not solely his fault, as his teammates Antony and Garnacho are making things more difficult for him, according to Alan Shearer.

Antony's predictability and Garnacho's lack of awareness are said to be hindering Hojlund's performance.

Rasmus Hojlund hasn't endured the best start to life at Manchester United since his £72 million move from Atalanta in the summer transfer window. Former Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers star Alan Shearer believes two of his United teammates are making life even more difficult for the Danish forward as he struggles to adapt to the Premier League.

Hojlund has yet to contribute either a goal or an assist for the Red Devils in 13 league appearances to date, but he isn't the only member of the team struggling to find the net as the entire Man United front line has been misfiring for the majority of the season. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho have a total of three Premier League goals between them, going to show the misfortune Erik ten Hag's men have faced in front of goal.

Anthony Martial - Hojulnd's main rival for a starting berth in the team - has only managed to score a single goal, so the Frenchman hasn't fared much better. Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay is currently the club's top goalscorer in the league for the 2023/24 campaign with five goals to his name.

Rasmus Hojlund's Man United Statistics* Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 13 0 0 Champions League 6 5 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0 *As of December 18, 2023.

Some fans are understandably concerned that Hojlund will continue to struggle with the demands of English football. That said, it's early days to make any kind of firm judgement, and Shearer believes two teammates in particular aren't helping the Dane's situation.

Shearer unimpressed with Antony and Garnacho

The Newcastle hero believes the pair are the source of Hojlund's struggles

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 after Man United's uninspiring 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Ian Wright initially stated that the 20-year-old should have done better with his big opportunity in the game that saw his effort thwarted by Alisson. The Gunners icon said: "When you look at the chance he had there, he didn't really get it out of his feet, so he could get a good strike on it," before adding: "You're at a club like Man United, and that's what you're expected to do [take chances]."

Shearer was slightly easier on the striker as he felt two of his teammates, Antony and Garnacho, were making things more difficult for him: "I do have sympathy with him because it would be so frustrating, I look at Garnacho and a lot of the time he's running with his head down. He doesn't pick his head up enough to see when the centre forward's about to run, or to put a cross in."

The criticism of his Brazilian teammate was slightly more stern, as Shearer claimed the former Ajax man is too predictable:

On the other side, you've got Antony. He would do my nut in. You know 99.99% of the time, he's coming inside on that left foot. So not only do the defenders know so they can set themselves, but for a centre forward, it doesn't half make it difficult.

Antony has seen a lot of criticism come his way this season, including eyebrow-raising comments from legendary Man United defender Jaap Stam in the build-up to the Liverpool match. With Sancho cast into the wilderness, Ten Hag is left with very little option on the right wing and Garnacho is preferred to an out of form Rashford on the left flank for the time being.