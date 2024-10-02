Tottenham Hotspur star Brennan Johnson has received high praise from Premier League legend Alan Shearer after his performance against Manchester United on Sunday - and the former Newcastle United striker deemed Johnson as 'undroppable' thanks to his superb run of form in all competitions.

The former Nottingham Forest star enjoyed a decent season for Tottenham in his debut campaign at the club last time out, but a slow start to the current season had fans calling for him to be dropped. He's since silenced those doubters with four goals in four games, and with the way that Tottenham are faring in an attacking sense, they are showing no signs of slowing down in their quest for European football after a tough start to the season.

Shearer: Johnson 'Undroppable' After Recent Form

The Tottenham man has been superb with his finishing

Speaking on the Premier League's official website, Shearer labelled Johnson as 'undroppable' with the wide forward having scored his fourth goal in four games for the north London outfit. He said:

"A goal and an assist to continue his fine run of form for Spurs. He's undroppable in this form."

Shearer was also in high praise of three other Tottenham stars. Micky van de Ven grabbed the assist for Johnson's opener and was lauded for his gut-bursting run, Dejan Kulusevski got on the end of Johnson's square ball to double the lead and was also showered in praise, whilst James Maddison pulled the strings at Old Trafford as Tottenham romped to victory and earned plaudits from Shearer.

Brennan Johnson's Premier League stats - Tottenham squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 8th Assists 10 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 6th Shots Per Game 1.6 =5th Goals 5 =4th Match rating 6.76 9th

They are only eighth in the Premier League table and it has been a tough start to the campaign, but having faced Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United in their opening six games, a clearer schedule should see them rise up the table to challenge for Champions League football once again.

A Europa League run could be ideal for the north London club, who have been without a trophy since the 2008 League Cup when they beat Chelsea at Wembley Stadium - and if Johnson and co can keep up their form, it could be a superb second season for Ange Postecoglou, who was defiant in his claims that he 'always wins trophies' in his second season at a club.

Johnson Has Silenced Tottenham Critics

The winger deleted his social media accounts after online messages

Johnson had previously suffered criticism from Tottenham's support, deleting his social media accounts after online comments, but he's roared to life since. A last-minute winner in the League Cup at Coventry City was followed up with the second against Brentford last weekend, and after scoring in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Qarabag last week, his opener against United means that he has four goals in four games, finding the best form of his Spurs career to date.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brennan Johnson has three goals in 31 caps for Wales.

Johnson, who has been described as "phenomenal", is just 23 years of age, and is still learning in the Premier League in what is his third season in the top-flight - but with 15 goals and 13 assists in 79 top-flight games split across his spells at Tottenham and Forest, there is every chance that he can improve those numbers and go on to become a real asset under Postecoglou.

The Wales international is blessed with pace, finishing and the knack of being in the right place at the right time, and Tottenham are beginning to utilise that in the right manner.

Related Richards Blown Away by 'Masterstroke' Tactic From Postecoglou for Tottenham Ange Postecoglou set his Tottenham team up to win emphatically against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-10-24.