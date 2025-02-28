Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has offered some promising news to fans about the recent injury worries of Alexander Isak, reports Geordie Boot Boys.

Isak missed Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in late February due to a groin injury, sparking fears amongst Newcastle supporters that he may miss the Carabao Cup final in mid-March, which will also be against Liverpool. The Magpies are desperate to win the trophy, not only because they lost out in the 2023 final, but because they have not won a major honour since the late 1960s.

Shearer, however, has offered the Newcastle faithful some comfort with an update on Isak’s condition.

Isak Should Be ‘Fine’ For Cup Final

Shearer understands concern and care from manager Howe

Though Isak may not make an immediate return to the Newcastle first team, it would appear that the forward will have recovered in time for the club’s trip to Wembley. Speaking to Gary Lineker on The Rest Is Football, via Geordie Boot Boys, Shearer said:

“From what I’m hearing, he’s going to be fine for the (Carabao Cup) final. I guess that’s what Eddie Howe has to factor in over the next two weekends. Newcastle have got Brighton in the FA Cup, then West Ham the following Monday evening, so two games. If there is even a two percent chance with a doubt about someone, then I guess he is just going to leave them out in preparation for the final. I don’t blame him for that.”

Isak being fit would, of course, be a monumental boost to Newcastle. Though they have the experienced Callum Wilson as a back-up to Isak, he only made his first Premier League start of the season in that 2-0 loss to Liverpool and has faced notable struggles with injury himself across most of his career.

After a stuttering start to the season, Newcastle swiftly found their form after a few months of the Premier League campaign and currently sit sixth in the English top flight, just three points off the top four. For the Magpies, the ultimate aim will be a return to the Champions League, in which they competed last season.

Much of Newcastle’s resurgence can be credited to Alexander Isak, who is comfortably one of the best strikers in the Premier League. After netting just once in his opening six matches, the Swede has gone on to score 18 goals in as many games since and it is impossible to understate his importance to Eddie Howe’s team.

Directly responsible for almost half of the goals Newcastle have scored in the Premier League this season, it is surely of paramount importance to the club that their star striker is fit and firing for another chance to finally win a piece of silverware.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/02/2025)