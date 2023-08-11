Highlights Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is set to complete a move to Bayern Munich worth more than £86 million and will sign a four-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

Alan Shearer has offered his thoughts on Kane's transfer in a Q&A with The Athletic.

Shearer holds the record for most goals scored in the Premier League, with Kane second in the rankings with 213 goals.

Alan Shearer has had his say on Harry Kane's impending move to Bayern Munich as his Premier League goal record looks set to remain intact.

The former Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers striker holds the record for the most goals scored in the Premier League with an incredible tally of 260 during his two decades playing in the division.

Kane is the biggest threat there has ever been to that record, with the Tottenham forward having 213 goals to his name at the age of 30. There was an expectation that he would opt against a move away from England as he had his eyes firmly set on usurping Shearer's record.

He is the all-time top goalscorer for England after overtaking Wayne Rooney's haul of 53 goals in March 2023. Having both records on his CV by the time his career draws to a close would be an impressive feat.

There is still time for his dreams to be achieved in the future as his physical condition means he is likely to play well into his late 30s. But his life in the Premier League looks set to be coming to an end, with Kane set to sign a four-year contract at Bayern Munich for a fee exceeding £86 million.

Alan Shearer discusses his goal scoring record amid Harry Kane's move to Germany

During a Q&A with The Athletic, the Match of the Day pundit gave his thoughts on the upcoming transfer. When asked about whether he'd rather give up his Premier League winner's medal or his goal scoring record, in relation to Kane's pursuit of silverware, Shearer said: "Luckily, I don't have to give either up. I guess you're asking this in relation to Harry. Take away all the jokes, I do think he's making the right decision."

Explaining his thoughts on the move further, he went on to say: "He had one of his best seasons ever for Spurs last time, and they weren't in contention. He's now going to a giant of a football club who will be pushing to win the Champions League. They're a massive, massive club."

The lack of silverware at Tottenham has been a talking point for a long time in the debate surrounding whether Kane should stay or go, and Shearer thinks that should come into his thinking. He did even add: "If he does two or three good years over there, he can still come back and have a go at my record."

Has the move come later than it should have for Kane?

While Spurs fans will understand why Kane is choosing to leave the club, they may not have been happy with Shearer when he gave a cheeky response when asked if Kane had reached out for advice.

"No he hasn't asked me for advice," the 52-year-old said. "If he had asked me, I would have told him to leave Spurs two years ago!!!"

But while some fans accused Kane of lacking ambition for not pushing for a move before now, Shearer hit back at this claim: "No, it's the pull of his boyhood club, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record, and so I totally understand why he wanted to be there. I'm sure that in an ideal world he would have liked Tottenham's ambitions to match his but in the last couple of years it hasn't happened. After their defeat in the Champions League final they've gone backwards."

It certainly appears that there will be no animosity between the two players no matter who ends up holding the record once Kane hangs up his boots for good. The move to the Bundesliga could either be a break in his Premier League career or the end of his journey in the division.