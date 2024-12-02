Alan Shearer simply could not get his head around West Ham United's drubbing at home to Arsenal, especially after they had easily disposed of Newcastle United just five days earlier - with the Irons 'not convincing' the Premier League legend with their perfomances of late.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's strike followed Tomas Soucek's header on Tyneside to give the Irons a scalp of a victory, with Newcastle having only lost seven of their previous 44 home games in the top-flight - but with the wind behind their sales, Mikel Arteta's side downed Julen Lopetegui's men with five first-half goals to knock the stuffing out of them.

Shearer 'Not Convinced' By West Ham After Another Home Loss

There is much work to do in east London

And, speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer laid bare his doubts over West Ham's season - stating that he 'isn't convinced' by them after their 5-2 drubbing at home to the Gunners. The Newcastle legend said:

"I mean, I don't know. I didn't expect them to win against Arsenal, but I expected a bit better - particularly after the result against Newcastle last Monday evening where they really deserved that result against Newcastle - so I was thinking 'here we go'. "We might see a little bit better from them, but I don't think they're great at the back and they give too many chances away. "I'm not convinced that all is well at West Ham."

It's a fair statement from the Premier League's all-time top scorer. Lopetegui's side only won one of their first six games in the top-flight to begin the season with a 2-0 win away at struggling Crystal Palace, and although they followed that up with consecutive home wins, they've since recorded just one win from four games - including three-goal losses against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, alongside being held to a tepid home draw by Everton earlier in November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui's side have only won four of their 13 Premier League games this season.

Results have not been good enough, with the Hammers looking to secure at least a top-half finish after their heavy spending in the summer transfer window; and Lopetegui's men have now conceded the fourth-most goals in the entire league - which is nowhere near good enough considering the near-£100million outlay they spent on their backline.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-12-24.