Newcastle United have now failed to win for the fourth successive Premier League game, and the Magpies' legendary striker Alan Shearer is not impressed with what he is seeing from his former team of late.

Despite having home advantage this weekend, Newcastle fell to a dismal 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, with a first-half Danny Welbeck goal sealing all three points for the Magpies. Eddie Howe's side were unable to react and fight their way back into the game, and now find themselves in eighth place in the league table after eight games, with just three wins so far this term.

The Magpies have struggled for goals in 2024/25, and they proved to be rather wasteful yet again today. Howe's men registered 21 shots during the game, but managed to get only six of them on target. It is this toothlessness in front of goal that has got Shearer seething.

Goal-shy Newcastle Struggle Again

Alan Shearer pinpoints Magpies' problem

Even the return of super striker, Alexander Isak, could not help Newcastle get back to winning ways today. The Swedish star had missed the last three games with a broken toe, but was back in the starting line-up for the visit of Brighton.

Despite this, and the best efforts of the attackers to make a breakthrough, plus Newcastle having the lion's share of possession on the day, they have dropped points yet again, and Shearer has clearly had enough.

Taking to social media to react to the result, Shearer wrote:

"Newcastle very, very poor in front of goal again."

The Premier League icon even added an angry emoji to his post, to display his severe dissatisfaction.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Players to Wear Number 9 For Newcastle Multiple Premier League record-breakers, Ballon d'Or winners and England icons. Newcastle have had some legendary players wear the number nine shirt.

Winless Streak Continues

Newcastle haven't won in over a month

It is now becoming a common pattern for Newcastle to fail to capitalise on their chances in front of goal. The Magpies have scored just eight goals in the league this season. Only five teams have scored less, and even Wolves — currently in the relegation zone and having played one game less — have scored more than Newcastle.

According to data, Newcastle have an xG of 10.4 for the season, meaning they are underperforming in front of goal. Howe's men last won in the league against Fulham, back on September 15. Since then, their only victory has come in the Carabao Cup, against League Two outfit, AFC Wimbledon.

Stats via FBRef - correct as of 19/10/24.