Alan Shearer thinks that Manchester United's players didn't understand what Ruben Amorim was telling them to do in their 2-2 draw against Everton at the weekend - with the pundit stating that they were 'terrible' until Bruno Fernandes clawed them back into the game with 18 minutes to spare.

Goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure saw the Red Devils 2-0 down in their final ever outing to Goodison Park, and for the majority of the game they were chasing shadows. Fernandes' superb free-kick halved the deficit, and Manuel Ugarte scored a half-volley from the edge of the box to draw the Old Trafford outfit level against the odds. But Shearer thinks that the draw is only papering over the cracks.

Shearer: United 'Terrible' vs Everton, Players Looked 'Confused'

The Red Devils still only sit 15th in the league table

Speaking on the 'This is Football' podcast, the Premier League's all-time top scorer believed that he didn't think the players understood the game plan that the Portuguese tactician was setting them - and that their press in comparison to Everton's was 'terrible', looking confused in the process.

Everton vs Manchester United - match statistics, 22nd February 2025 Everton Statistic Manchester United 8 Shots on target 3 0 Shots off target 2 38 Possession (%) 62 7 Corners 8 4 Yellow cards 1 12 Fouls 9

He said:

"I was looking at them, and I was thinking that I'm not certain the players actually understand what the manager is trying to get them to do. "I did my analysis on Match Of The Day with their lack of pressing compared to what Everton's was. Now, Everton were brilliant at what they were doing in the press and all of those things, but United were just standing off Everton and let the knock it around and play. "I looked at the players and I'm thinking, I don't know whether you think you should actually go and close down, or sit and try and be compact and tight. "And they just looked confused, they looked really confused in what the manager was trying to get them to do for 72 minutes. Up until Bruno's goal, they were terrible."

The result keeps United in 15th, and had they not salvaged a point, they'd be sat in 16th place thanks to West Ham United's win over title challengers Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have eight points from their last ten Premier League games.

If Amorim is to improve their standing next season, he'll need a full pre-season to get the players on board with how he wants to play, so that he doesn't need to rely on two superb strikes to salvage a point away against a bottom half side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-02-25.

