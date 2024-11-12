Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, describing the midfielder as 'superb', but the former Newcastle striker has claimed that the player could improve on his finishing.

Rogers has enjoyed an excellent start to the new Premier League campaign, featuring in every single game for Unai Emery's side, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process. This early season form has prompted widespread plaudits for the 22-year-old's performances, and Lee Carsley has rewarded the youngster with an inaugural England senior team call-up.

However, spurring a golden opportunity at Anfield on Saturday night, when the game was poised at 1-0 to Liverpool, Shearer has cited the playmaker's finishing ability as an area of his game that he could 'brush up on' to take him to another level.

Shearer: Rogers Could Improve Finishing

He's thrived for Villa this season

Joining West Bromwich Albion at the age of nine, Rogers spent eight years at the West Midlands club's academy, before making the switch to Manchester City in 2019. Never managing a senior appearance for the Citizens, the energetic number ten had temporary stints at Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool, before settling at Middlesbrough in 2023.

Spending just six months at the Riverside, scoring seven goals in 33 appearances for the north-east outfit, Villa opted to sign Rogers in January. Deciding immediately that he was a pivotal part of his side's midfield, Emery has picked the Halesowen-born man on a consistent basis over the last eleven months.

Earning plaudits from Micah Richards for a 'ridiculous' display against Bournemouth, and praised by Gary Lineker earlier in the season, as well as being described as 'unplayable', Shearer is the latest to join the Rogers hype-train. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, the legendary number nine said:

Rogers had a couple of chances [against Liverpool]. That's the one thing that he has to brush up on, also. I mean, some of his play has been superb this season."

Driving past the Liverpool defence shortly after the interval on Saturday, Rogers shot wide from a very presentable position. A big miss, Shearer's claim that the England under-21 international could be finding the back of the net more frequently is certainly validated by his goal tally since joining Villa, scoring just six times in the Premier League since his arrival.

Rogers' Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2 Key Passes Per 90 1.6 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.8

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12/11/2024