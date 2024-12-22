Alan Shearer has told Gabriel Jesus that he is now under pressure to carry on his fine form for Arsenal with Bukayo Saka set for a spell on the sidelines. The Gunners thrashed Crystal Palace 5-1 on Saturday (December 21) to keep pace with Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

However, the win was marred by Saka picking up a hamstring injury and having to be replaced in the 24th minute at Selhurst Park. Mikel Arteta told reporters he is 'pretty worried' about the England international who has starred for the North Londoners this season.

Saka, 23, was seen walking on crutches as he left the stadium, which only further raised fears that he'd suffered a serious injury. It will come as a huge blow for Arsenal in a busy Christmas period should he be absent in the upcoming weeks.

Shearer highlighted on BBC's Match of the Day the impact Saka has had on the Gunners on the goalscoring front. The Newcastle United legend feels Jesus will need to sustain his recent upturn in form to aid the situation:

A big loss for Arsenal when you look at the list (Arsenal's goalscorers). Not only Saka's goals but his assists which is why it's even more important for Jesus to step up and try and replace him.

Jesus had struggled for a regular starting berth this season amid an injury-ridden past few years at the Emirates. He came into Arteta's starting lineup for his side's Carabao Cup clash with Palace midweek and bagged a sensational hat-trick in a 3-2 victory.

The 27-year-old carried that form into Arsenal's following game against the Eagles in the league, hitting a brace to make it five goals in two starts. He is now tasked with spearheading the Gunners' attack with Saka out injured.

Gabriel Jesus vs Bukayo Saka - Premier League Stats Statistic Gabriel Jesus Bukayo Saka Appearances 14 16 Goals 2 5 Assists 0 10 Expected Goals (xG) 1.74 4.19 Big Chances Created 1 19 Scoring Frequency 188min 255min

Arteta delighted with Jesus' form for Arsenal

The Brazilian has been given a new lease on life at the Emirates

Arsenal had been crying out for a centre-forward this season, with fans hoping they dip into the January transfer market for a new number nine. This came with Jesus on the outskirts of Arteta's starting XI.

However, Jesus' recent turnaround could help Arteta deal with Saka's absence and put a potential striker search on the back burner. He earned praise from his manager after his exploits at Selhurst Park (via Arsenal's website):

He’s scored the same amount in 45 appearances in three days, he scored five goals, and he could have scored a hat-trick today. Great credit to him because he’s put so much work into it, so much belief into what he does.

Arsenal have important games on the horizon as they look to rival Liverpool and Chelsea in the title race. Jesus may expect to start in games against Ipswich Town at home on Boxing Day and Brentford away on New Year's Day.

Related Arteta Must Give ‘Special’ Hale End Star a Chance to Replace Saka Bukayo Saka's injury during Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace could give Ethan Nwaneri more opportunities in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/12/2024.