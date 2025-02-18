Alan Shearer still reigns supreme as the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, with a staggering 260 goals to his name. That tally cements his place among the finest strikers to ever grace England’s top flight. Watching him on his weekly goal-scoring shows, you’d be forgiven for thinking he waltzed past defenders as if they were training cones - such was the effortless glide with which he played the beautiful game.

But even a goal machine like Shearer had his battles, and he once revealed the two toughest defenders he ever locked horns with. The former Southampton, Blackburn, and Newcastle talisman spent his career at the summit of English football from 1988 to 2006. That meant he plied his trade in an era when defenders had far more leeway to bend - or outright shred - the rulebook, dishing out challenges that would have modern referees reaching for their whistle faster than you can say “VAR review.”

Despite regularly going toe-to-toe with some of the Premier League’s most formidable defenders - icons like John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, and Sol Campbell - there were two other opponents who made his life particularly difficult.

3:29 Related 20 Greatest Defenders In Premier League History (Ranked) The 20 greatest defenders in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Ashley Cole, have been ranked.

Tony Adams

Arsenal

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast in 2024, Shearer was asked which defender was the most challenging to score against. He replied (see around 1:04:36 of the video below):

“Tony Adams, Tony Adams for me it was definitely."

A fearless tackler who never shied away from a battle, Tony Adams was the very definition of a warrior on the pitch - a natural-born leader with a heart as tough as the challenges he put in. A rock at the back for Arsenal, he was the bedrock of their defence under both George Graham and Arsene Wenger, guiding the Gunners to four Premier League titles as he also cemented himself as one of the toughest men in England's top division.

They simply don’t make defenders like him anymore, and if anyone knows that all too well, it’s Shearer. But there was one other defensive stalwart the Geordie icon also hated coming up against – even if he wasn't quite as difficult as Adams.

Jaap Stam

Manchester United

A recipient of the UEFA Club Defender of the Year award in two consecutive seasons for Manchester United - in 1999 and 2000 - Jaap Stam epitomised the description of someone you'd hate to meet in a dark alley. He had a towering 6'3 frame and that was often shown on the pitch, with his brutish strength to overpower and bully any opposition striker who dared venture near him, one of many key assets in his skillset which made him a truly intimidating opponent.

As far as weaknesses went, 'The Rock of Kampen' had no discernible Achilles heel. Though strong in the tackle, as he was in the air, Stam was also noted for always finishing games with a clean pair of white shorts, proving just how immense he was at his peak. And he would unlikely look out of place in the modern game, which made his blend of retro and contemporary a cocktail Shearer certainly didn't fancy tasting too often, either.

All statistics via Transfermarkt (correct as of 18/02/2025)