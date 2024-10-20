Arsenal star William Saliba was sent off against Bournemouth on Saturday evening as the Gunners fell to their first defeat of the season in a 2-0 loss on the south coast - and despite being given a yellow card initially, the Frenchman's dismissal was 'definitely the right decision' according to BBC pundit Alan Shearer.

Leandro Trossard's backpass on the half-hour mark was lax, with Cherries striker Evanilson latching onto the Belgian's accidental through ball before being pulled back by Saliba. Rob Jones, referee for the evening, initially booked the defender, but he was summoned to the VAR screen to send Saliba off - to which Shearer agreed with fellow pundits Shay Given and Gary Lineker that it was the right call.

Shearer: Saliba Sending Off 'The Right Call'

The Frenchman will now miss a huge game vs Liverpool next week

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer began by saying that Saliba had no need to foul Evanilson in an incident that set Arsenal up for the loss, stating:

"It was definitely the right decision, they got there in the end. There's no need to foul him because there's still a long way to go and so much to do. But there's no way [Ben] White is getting back. There's no doubt about it, is there Shay [Given]? It's a clear red card."

Given backed Shearer's viewpoint, with the Premier League goalkeeping stalwart questioning referee Jones' decision to only caution Saliba initially, as he added:

"Yeah, I think it's the right decision. I don't understand why Rob Jones gave him a yellow card to start with, Gary [Lineker]. But at the end of the day, they made the right decision."

Arsenal now sit one point behind leaders Liverpool, who have the chance to go four points clear of the Gunners with a win against Chelsea later on Sunday - and that could create a decent-sized gap from the north London outfit as we head into November.

Mikel Arteta's side have not won a major trophy under him since their FA Cup win back in 2020, and having knocked on the door of the Premier League over the past two seasons, he will be aiming to at least see his players pick up a major honour of some kind this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have had three sendings off this season - with Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and William Saliba all receiving their marching orders.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-10-24.