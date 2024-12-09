Alan Shearer says Newcastle United were 'a shambles' defensively at Brentford and has slammed Eddie Howe's side for only 'turning up in big games' following their 4-2 defeat at the weekend.

The Magpies extended their winless run in the Premier League to four games on Saturday, despite coming from behind twice through goals from Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes, as Brentford ran out convincing winners to maintain their unbeaten home record.

Shearer, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, was not too impressed with Newcastle's performance and said he was 'slightly worried' after the disappointing defeat, which saw them drop to 12th in the table:

“Slightly worried with what I'm seeing from Newcastle. I know they were brilliant against Liverpool and they were really competitive, really edgy, had energy and everything, but you can’t just turn up in them big games. “That’s what Newcastle are doing, and I don’t like the look of that, it doesn’t sit easy with me with the results they’re having at home. You can’t get away with not working at home in front of your own fans against the big teams.” “You can’t do what they did at the weekend. You can’t not work hard. Defensively, they were a shambles at Brentford.”

Goalkeeper Nick Pope faced heavy criticism after the game and was labelled ‘not good enough’ for the Magpies’ push for European spots this season.

Having won only twice in their last 11 league matches, Newcastle remain in the bottom half of the Premier League standings, with pressure continuing to mount on Eddie Howe following a poor start to the season.

The Magpies will face a more favourable run of fixtures as they look to climb the table, hosting Leicester City next before travelling to Ipswich Town the following weekend.

Keeping a close eye on the January transfer window, Newcastle are expected to target a new right-sided attacker in early 2025, with PSV’s Johan Bakayoko and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo among their potential targets, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Magpies could also revisit the centre-back market, having failed in their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi during the summer.

Related Newcastle Ready to Cash in on £60m Star in January Newcastle wants to use funds from selling Miguel Almiron in January to sign a replacement.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-11-24.