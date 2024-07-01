Highlights Alan Shearer suggests three changes to England's lineup for the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

Marc Guehi will be suspended for the side's next game, and Shearer wants to see Ezri Konsa come in for him.

He also recommends dropping Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, replacing them with Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

Alan Shearer has revealed the England XI that he wants to see take on Switzerland in the nation's next Euro 2024 match. The Three Lions overcame Slovakia on Sunday evening to progress to the quarter-finals. It wasn't always convincing, though. There were large portions of the game where the team looked well off the pace, and it appeared as though they were on their way out of the European Championships in the very first knockout round.

After Ivan Schranz had given Slovakia the lead in the first half, Gareth Southgate's side spent the majority of the contest trying, and failing to get things back on even footing. Thankfully, Jude Bellingham popped up in the 95th minute with an incredible overhead kick to equalise and send the game to extra time. Just seconds into the extended period, Harry Kane headed the Three Lions in front, and they will now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

As already mentioned, though, the win was far from emphatic, and it didn't do much to fill any fan with confidence going forward. As a result, Shearer, speaking on his The Rest is Football podcast, revealed he wants to see Southgate make a number of important changes to the lineup for their next game on Saturday, July 6.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ezri Konsa & Kieran Trippier

Shearer is happy to keep the majority of the defence the same. Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker and John Stones have all been regular fixtures in the England lineup over the years. They've, alongside Kieran Trippier, all appeared in every game so far for the Three Lions and the former Newcastle United man is happy to keep that as is.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan Pickford has played more games (23) for England in major tournaments than any other goalkeeper

Marc Guehi picked up a yellow card in England's 2-1 win over Slovakia, his second of the tournament, meaning he's suspended for their next match against Switzerland, but Shearer has revealed who he'd like to see step in and take over. The Crystal Palace star has been a standout for England, but the pundit believes Ezra Konsa is the man who should fill his role.

Midfielders

Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice & Jude Bellingham

In midfield, Shearer wouldn't change a thing. Kobbie Mainoo came into the starting lineup for the first time against Slovakia, and he fit right in. The Manchester United youngster looked great and was one of the Three Lions' brightest sparks. He's done enough to hold onto his place, and according to Shearer, so has Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

The Arsenal man has been fine in the middle of the park, acting as an enforcer for his country and there have been some troubles, but the last time out, he was solid and came close to getting on the scoresheet with a cracking effort from distance that struck the woodwork. Bellingham started things strong, scoring in England's opener against Serbia, but he struggled throughout the remainder of the group stage.

Things didn't look much different against Slovakia either, as he had a quiet showing throughout the game until the 95th minute when he scored an incredible overhead kick to send things to extra time. He's still clearly a very talented player, though, and Shearer would keep him in the side going forward.

Forwards

Cole Palmer, Harry Kane & Anthony Gordon

The front line is where the majority of Shearer's changes would come. He'd keep Harry Kane in the middle of the park, with the Bayern Munich striker having scored twice in the tournament so far. Acting as the Three Lions' captain, and their all-time leading scorer, it's hard to imagine England without Kane anytime soon.

The two on either side of him, though, are clearly replaceable according to Shearer, and he would like to see both Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden dropped for Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon respectively. The former came on and looked promising against Slovakia, while the latter hasn't received too many chances in Euro 2024 so far, but has proven for Newcastle in the past just how talented he is.

Foden has struggled throughout the tournament, and Gordon's pace could be the difference-maker against Switzerland. It's hard to disagree with any of Shearer's picks here. One thing is for sure, though, after four games of sub-par performances, Southgate does need to make some changes if his side has any hope of getting much further.