Highlights Alan Shearer thinks Gareth Southgate could hand Luke Shaw his first start of the tournament vs Spain.

Shaw was included in England's squad despite being injured and only made his first appearance in the quarter-finals.

Kieran Trippier has started every game of the tournament so far at left-back or left wing-back.

Alan Shearer thinks Gareth Southgate could bring Luke Shaw in from the start against Spain in Sunday's European Championship final. The Three Lions will face Spain in Berlin after their thrilling comeback win over the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Kieran Trippier has started every game for England at the tournament so far, either as a left-back or as a left wing-back, but Shaw has come on as a substitute in the last two games against Switzerland and the Netherlands. Including Shaw in the squad was a huge gamble by Gareth Southgate given he had not played for Manchester United since February due to injury, but he has made a positive impact in each of his two appearances in Germany, bringing more balance to the side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England were losing against Switzerland and drawing against the Netherlands when Luke Shaw was brought on, and ended up qualifying on both occasions.

Shearer Predicts One Change

Luke Shaw finally starts

“If you notice, particularly when he brought Luke Shaw on [against the Netherlands], there were two or three occasions where Kieran Trippier got down the left-hand side and the ball could have come in early,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football Podcast. “And it didn't come in, it came back into the middle and the right-hand side and slowed it down.

“Nothing against him (Trippier) defensively but in attacking positions he didn't get into them and make the most of them. That's why he (Southgate) brought Luke Shaw on and I thought that was the right thing to do. It went to a three, then a four, a five at times. They played everything at times in that second half. I think in terms of the formation [for the final], I think he'll go with the same and it wouldn't surprise me if he went with Luke Shaw from the start and kept everything else the same."

Commenting on the likelihood of England sticking with a back three against Spain, Shearer added: "That is a huge strength in what they (Spain) have got in Yamal and Williams on either side. Yamal loves to come inside on his left foot, that's what we wants to do. There are not many times where he goes on the outside on the right. So if that's going to happen, and you are going to play to play three at the back which I think he may do, he should run into traffic which hopefully might work to England's benefit."

Ollie Watkins was England's hero in the semi-final and has generally looked lively in each of his two appearances at the tournament so far, against Denmark and the Netherlands. However, Shearer does not think he should start the final ahead of captain Harry Kane.

Shearer Backs Kane to Keep Place

Watkins tipped as an impact sub

Kane has looked lethargic throughout the tournament but has still scored three goals, including England's equaliser against the Dutch from the penalty spot. "There's no doubt in my mind he starts with his captain," Shearer added. "Weirdly enough, he's joint top scorer. He starts with his captain, there's no doubt about that. He's not leaving the captain out, no chance, and I think that's the right decision also. There's no chance I would leave Harry Kane out of the team."

Fellow BBC pundit Micah Richards agreed: "From a tactical point of view, from the bench, in the second half, the game always opens up, and I just think with the game opening up in the second half, it's more beneficial to have Watkins coming off the bench.

'It might need to be early, it might need to be at 45 or 60 minutes, not maybe 70 or whatever it was the other night, but I would stick with Kane, because you know if you get an opportunity it's more or less a goal. I'd bring Watkins on as soon as the game needs a little bit of spark, or even if England are 1-0 up and you still want to stress them and press high... so I would start Kane and introduce Watkins later on."

Shearer's team for the final: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane