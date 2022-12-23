Jermaine Jenas said he was 'miles ahead of everybody at Newcastle'

Highlights Jermaine Jenas reflected on his football career with honesty and regrets not achieving his goals in the game.

He claimed he was 'miles ahead of everybody' at Newcastle - a statement that didn't go down well with Alan Shearer.

Despite giving some reasons why he didn't fulfill his potential, Jenas admits that he can only blame himself

Jermaine Jenas enjoyed a decent career as a footballer. Jenas started his career at Nottingham Forest and, at 18 years old and just a year after his professional debut, Newcastle United made him the second most expensive teenager ever when they paid £5m for his services.

Jenas went on to have spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers before hanging up his boots in 2014. In total, he racked 280 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 32 goals and providing 28 assists. He also appeared 21 times for his country, scoring his solitary goal in a white shirt against Switzerland in 2008.

Jermaine Jenas: I didn't achieve what I wanted to achieve

But, despite his success, Jenas believed he could have achieved even more in the sport. Back in 2018, the former midfielder appeared on BT Sport where he spoke about his career with brutal honesty.

"I do live with some regrets, I didn't achieve what I set out to achieve in the game, which never sits well with you as a professional. There were issues I had to deal with, with regards to injuries and so on," he said. "I ran into one of the most elite midfield generations of English history. I was coming through as a 19-year-old, Sven (Goran Eriksson) really liked me but Lamps (Frank Lampard) had got himself back into the equation and we were battling it out at this point. "He had Jose Mourinho at the helm, was pushing for Champions League and I was at Newcastle where Bobby (Robson) had just left and it was going the other way. But what it always boils down to is yourself. There were moments during my career where I didn't do enough to get to the heights."

Jermaine Jenas said he was 'miles ahead of everybody at Newcastle'

During the very same interview, Jenas made some comments about his time at Newcastle that didn't go down well with Alan Shearer at all. Jenas spent three years on Tyneside from 2002 to 2005, before joining Tottenham in a deadline day deal.

It was during his time at the club that Jenas made the majority of his appearances for England. And, during the interview, Jenas also commented that he felt he was 'miles ahead of everybody at Newcastle'.

He added: "I felt when I was with England, you could feel the winners in the dressing room. We never performed really well as a team, too many individuals and not enough of us together. But I felt when I came back from England my levels went up and I could feel them almost dwindle as the weeks went on. "Training with England was at such an intense level and everyone wants to be in the team. I'd come back to Newcastle and I'd be up here, miles ahead of everybody and then literally, because the demand wasn't as high at Newcastle as it was with England, my standards just dropped and dropped gradually throughout the weeks."

Alan Shearer's reply to Jenas' Newcastle claim went viral

Needless to say, Jenas' comments caused an almighty stir on Twitter (now X). And one man who wasn't impressed at all was Shearer, with the Newcastle legend making his feelings very clear.

Shearer sarcastically wrote: “On behalf of me and my teammates at the time, we apologise @jjenas8 for not being up to your level when you returned from England games!!?" accompanied by two laughing emojis.

Yeah, he wasn't overly impressed - and neither were a lot of football lovers on the social media platform. As such, Jenas tweeted himself a few days later after the Twitter storm had died down.

Jermaine Jenas doesn't blame anyone else for not fulfilling his potential

While he listed a number of factors as to why he felt he didn't fulfill his potential, Jenas also admitted that he can only blame himself.

"I don't blame anybody for what happened. I look at myself. I've always been accepting of the way that it went. I do live with regrets because I didn't achieve what I wanted to achieve in the game. "But you can talk about as many people as you want When I do break it down, you can say things like: 'Maybe if I was at Liverpool with Rafa Benitez..'. Stevie's mentioned, some of the teams that he played in weren't amazing teams, but it's Liverpool Football Club - a winning club. They had a manager that knew how to win and you kick on from that. I probably didn't have that. But the bottom line is you look at yourself and somewhere along the way I didn't do enough."

What Jermaine Jenas is up to now

Now in his 40s, Jenas has ventured into punditry where he regularly gives his thoughts on games for both BBC and BT Sport. He is also a presenter and currently hosts a number of programmes including The One Show. Jenas has also presented Match of the Day 2 and has outlined his ambitions to replace Gary Lineker when he decides to vacate his post.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2023, Jenas said: "I would obviously be up for it… it's Match of the Day and it would be a great opportunity. I haven't thought that far ahead but I hosted Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night, which was the first one I've ever done. I loved it, it felt comfortable to me, it felt normal, and I love doing The One Show as well. "Gary has got plenty of legs in him and I don't see him going anywhere soon but when that day comes which it will do, I would like to think that I am at least thought about to fill the position. If that is the case then I would obviously jump at it."

Jenas may not have been overly happy with how his career as a professional footballer panned out, but he achieved things in the sport that the vast majority of people can only dream of and then went on to have a successful career in media, too.