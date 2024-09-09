Key Takeaways Giants QB Daniel Jones struggled mightily in the team's season-opening loss to the Vikings.

Jones' poor performance can be chalked up to poor reads and a lack of pocket awareness.

Giants owe Jones a salary of $40M in 2024, which ranks tied for 15th among quarterbacks.

If the retooling New York Giants entered the regular season with the faintest of hopes that Daniel Jones could transform his game and finally resemble an actual franchise quarterback, it's safe to say he squashed all of those optimistic feelings on Sunday. He truly couldn't have looked less qualified or prepared for the opportunity to prove his doubters wrong.

With several dozen Giants alums in attendance for the franchise's centennial celebration and home opener, Jones gave the MetLife Stadium crowd nothing to cheer. He heard the agitated fanbase clamor all afternoon, as the Giants' offense was hapless in a humiliating 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some stats that warranted the moans and groans for Jones.

1 Airing the Grievances

Jones had no downfield vision against the Vikings

It doesn't take a football savant to draw discouraging conclusions from Jones' standard box score. He completed 22 of 42 passes (52-percent) for only 186 yards with zero touchdowns, two interceptions, five sacks allowed, and a ghastly 44.3 passer rating. But the incompletion rate wasn't as troubling as the sheer lack of downfield looks.

Jones was one of just two quarterbacks who didn't attempt one deep pass (20-plus air yards) in Week 1, and according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, his CPOE (completion percentage over expectation) was a league-worst -17.3-percent on 49 total dropbacks. Advanced metrics also revealed that Jones ranked second-worst in EPA (expected points added) with a -22.5 mark.

The blatant disregard for airing it out spells trouble, and also contradicts a plan that appeared evident during the preseason. The Giants didn't select rookie receiver Malik Nabers in the first round for dink-and-dunk movement. He's a deep-ball playmaker who keeps defenders honest and stretches the field. Fans expected more vertical offense -- it didn't even exist on Sunday.

2 No Dimes in the Pockets

Jones' turnover habit reared its ugly head

When the Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension after the 2022 season, it was met with mixed reviews around the league. The salary range was considered fair value for the quarterbacks with greater accomplishments on their resumes, but a gross overpay for someone like Jones, who undoubtedly didn't belong to the NFL's top-tier group.

The Giants took a calculated risk by extending Jones, rather than franchise tagging him two offseasons ago, and it's no secret that the deal has blown up in their face. So much so, that since signing the contract, Jones has thrown more pick-sixes (three) than touchdowns (two) to his teammates. His latest pick-six came on Sunday, with the Giants inside their own 20.

Jones just doesn't have the requisite pocket awareness of a true franchise quarterback, and he's received ample time to develop it -- this is somehow his sixth year as the Giants' starter. The poor reads against the Vikings didn't come with chaos nearby, either. He was pressured on 36.8-percent of his dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats, which ranked 11th-most in Week 1.

3 Expectations vs. Reality

Giants aren't stuck with Jones for much longer

After the loss, Jones told reporters that there wasn't a single mistake that bothered him the most, and he simply needs to play better. Of course, he'll have several plays to choose from when he watches all the tape. His expected completion percentage was 69.7, tied for 11th-highest in Week 1, and he had a league-worst -5.5 AYDS (air yards to the sticks).

Sunday marked the 14th regular-season game in which Jones attempted 40 or more passes, but it was the first time that he failed to rack up 200 or more yards doing so. He also finished with an appalling 17.4 QBR, his lowest mark since the Giants' season-opening loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys in 2023. He's painted a picture that should neither be framed nor displayed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones' annual salary of $40 million currently ranks tied for 15th among NFL quarterbacks, but the mark ranked fifth-highest at the start of the 2023 season.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that there won't be any quarterback change in Week 2, which means Jones will once again be handed the keys to a used car that's stuck in neutral. The Giants have ranked bottom-three in the NFL in points scored three times since 2020, and their Week 1 loss reaffirmed that history is the best predictor of the future.

The league knows it's a make-or-break season for Jones, coming off a torn ACL suffered last November. He watched HBO's offseason edition of Hard Knocks like everyone else, aware of how serious the Giants were about the quarterback prospects in this year's draft. Right now, Jones is their starter. But that age-old chiche about insanity has once again joined the chat.

Sources: NFL Next Gen Stats, NFL Network, Giants via YouTube

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.