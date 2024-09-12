John Textor’s recent remarks on the Everton takeover have raised significant concerns for Sean Dyche, according to journalist Miguel Delaney, who says ‘alarms are ringing’ for the Toffees boss if the American billionaire takes over at Goodison Park.

Textor has admitted he is confident he will complete his takeover of the Merseyside club before the 30 November deadline and has reportedly set his sights on bringing in Portuguese tactician Abel Ferreira to replace Dyche if his bid is successful.

His determination to acquire Everton would likely increase the pressure on Dyche, who has started his first full season at Goodison Park poorly, with zero points from the first three games.

Textor has now entered a period of exclusivity with Farhad Moshiri to buy the controlling stake in Everton but must first sell his Eagle Football Group’s 45% stake in Crystal Palace and is yet to find a buyer.

Textor Willing to Discuss Recruitment

With Toffees boss Sean Dyche

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Textor reassured that he has not spoken with any coaches about the Everton job so far and is willing to ‘sit down’ with Dyche to discuss recruitment:

“I'd sit down with him at some point in the future and say that I'm going to bring him a very different profile of player from any corner of the world and ask him if he is interested. I'd ask him if he could coach this squad. “I like that he has bought the big, tough Irish kid Jake O'Brien but does he like [Botafogo forwards] Igor Jesus or Luis Henrique? Does he have an ambition to coach that sort of profile?”

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Delaney suggested Textor’s public talks about recruitment have put Dyche on alert, as the potential new owner’s vision may not align with his approach:

“I mean, if you're Sean Dyche, I suppose alarms are ringing in terms of a potential future boss talking about potential recruitment. “But beyond that, whether your management is in sync with the new or potential new owners' ideas on recruitment, because there's almost two levels to that. “So, yeah, if you're Sean Dyche, and we know Dyche himself isn't afraid to be strident of his own views in public, that first meeting with Textor, if the takeover does happen, you wouldn't mind that in public, basically.”

Textor is the fifth bidder to enter into an exclusivity agreement to buy Everton after the Kaminski Group, MSP Capital, 777 Partners, and the Friedkin Group all saw their proposals collapse.

According to The Guardian, the American billionaire is considering giving Everton fans the chance to buy shares in the club if he succeeds with the takeover bid.

Dyche ‘Has Backing’ at Goodison Park

Amid a disappointing start to the season

Everton boss Sean Dyche still ‘has the backing’ of Everton owners despite a disappointing start to the season, according to Football Insider.

The former Burnley tactician appears to be under no immediate pressure despite a slow August, with the Toffees losing all three of their Premier League games and shipping 10 goals in the process.

Sean Dyche's Everton Record (2023-2024) Matches 66 Wins 23 Draws 16 Losses 27 Goals scored / conceded 80 / 100 Points per match 1.29

Everton restart their Premier League campaign at Aston Villa on Saturday, before a trip to 15th-placed Leicester City on September 21.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.