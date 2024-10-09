Tottenham Hotspur forward Timo Werner has been tipped to improve his form in front of goal by journalist Alasdair Gold, who rated the German a 5/10 for his start to the season under Ange Postecoglou.

The 28-year-old, who joined on a short loan from RB Leipzig in January, did enough to secure a further 12-month stay in north London, but his recent performances have left fans and pundits questioning his goalscoring abilities.

While Werner is not Postecoglou’s preferred starting option on the wing, the German international has had a good run of games in recent weeks, with both Heung-min Son and Richarlison sidelined by injuries.

However, the former Chelsea striker has struggled to impress, missing several key chances in recent matches against both Manchester United and Ferencvaros. Werner is yet to score in 352 minutes of playing time across all competitions this season, but Gold has backed the striker to turn around his poor run of form, suggesting he ‘has the tools to do much more'.

Werner Tipped to Improve Poor Form

Gold, writing for football.london, acknowledged that while Werner has been effective in performing the basics of Postecoglou’s system on the wing, his chance conversion is a major concern:

“The German has been effective in carrying out the basics of Postecoglou wing play in being able to beat his man and pull the ball across. “However, he's missed a string of big chances to either score or pick out his target in the box and that will continue to hamper his rating until he starts to contribute in the final third. Did get an assist at Brighton but he has the tools to do much more. 5/10.”

Werner, who returned to the Premier League in January, endured a lacklustre two-year spell at Chelsea, despite winning the Champions League and Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old scored just 10 goals in 56 league appearances for the Blues before returning to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022.

With no set return date for either Son or Richarlison, Spurs will be hoping Werner can transform his poor form into goals in their upcoming fixtures after the international break. Tottenham will resume their season on 19 October, welcoming West Ham at home.

Timo Werner Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.7 Minutes played 194

Tottenham ‘Scouting’ Antoine Semenyo

Among three Premier League clubs interested

Tottenham are among three Premier League clubs scouting Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with Liverpool and Newcastle also tracking the exciting winger, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The 24-year-old’s recent Premier League form has reportedly attracted interest from several top-flight clubs, with the trio eyeing a potential move for Semenyo in 2025.

Having already lost Dominic Solanke to Spurs in the summer transfer window, Bournemouth will be keen to keep hold of their emerging forward for the foreseeable future. Semenyo has scored three goals and provided one assist in his first seven Premier League appearances this season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-10-24.