Tottenham Hotspur ran riot at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 drubbing to record their second win in a row in the Premier League - but whilst their attacking stars shouldered the acclamation for their proficiency in front of goal by Alasdair Gold, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been hailed as a 'boss' who kept the Lilywhite cogs ticking on a superb day in Manchester.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke plunged Erik ten Hag into further despair with the Red Devils boss teetering on the edge of the sack at the Theatre of Dreams, though it was never a contest from the off, as Ange Postecoglou's side scored within three minutes and dominated proceedings throughout - made even more convincting when Bruno Fernandes was sent off just before the half-hour mark for a challenge on James Maddison. But whilst Maddison and his attack-minded contingent will steal the headlines, Bentancur stood up to the plate in midfield - with Tottenham journalist Alasdair Gold hailing the Uruguay stay as an 'absolute boss' who repeated previous Old Trafford heroics.

Bentancur 'Bossed' Man Utd Midfield For Tottenham

The Uruguayan was imposing for the Lilywhites

Writing for Football London, Gold handed out 9/10 ratings galore for Tottenham with defenders Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven also hitting top form, whilst Bentancur joined Kulusevski and Johnson as the five players to take the best marks on a rainy afternoon in the north-west. Gold wrote about the former Juventus star:

"The Uruguayan was excellent at Old Trafford last season and he repeated the trick this time around. He absolutely bossed the midfield with his calmness on the ball as an outlet for the defence. 9."

His words were proved by statistics, too. As per Sofascore, an impressive 78 of Bentancur's 81 passes were successful, including two key passes and one long ball that reached its target - whilst 89 touches of the ball were enough to see him play almost always first-time balls to his teammates to keep Tottenham on the front foot.

Rodrigo Bentancur's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 14th Assists 1 =12th Tackles Per Game 1 =10th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =9th Match rating 6.39 =20th

Bentancur also won two of his three ground duels and only lost possession four times across the ninety minutes as he produced a masterful performance in a white shirt that sees Tottenham begin to end their poor start to the season by rising to eighth in the Premier League table.

Bentancur Can Become Key Player For Tottenham

The midfielder has the experience and talent to be a real star

Bentancur has been at Tottenham for almost three years now, racking up 63 Premier League appearances in that time and scoring six goals in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodrigo Bentancur completed his first full ninety minutes in the Premier League since a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford last season.

He's a player with vast experience - 66 games for Argentinian behemoths Boca Juniors, 181 outings for Juventus and a further 75 in all competitions for Tottenham means that he's played over 300 senior games in his career at the age of just 27. And, when you add in his 65 caps for Uruguay, there aren't many better than the midfielder when it comes to him bossing it on the big stage when handed the tools to thrive.

If Postecoglou can utilise him alongside the likes of Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr this season, Tottenham have a genuine chance of making the latter stages of the Europa League, and finally winning a trophy after what could be a 17-year hiatus from silverware come the end of the campaign.

Related Scout Drops Brutal Tottenham Verdict on Timo Werner After Man Utd Display Tottenham Hotspur secured a 3-0 victory away at Manchester United on Sunday evening

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-09-24.