Ange Postecoglou has come under further pressure to keep his job at Tottenham Hotspur, as yet another loss at the north London club kept them in a paltry 11th-place in the Premier League - but Football London journalist, Alasdair Gold, states that he could be offered a reprieve, with the playing squad at Tottenham still behind the Australian boss.

Chelsea fell 2-0 down inside 10 minutes on Sunday to send Tottenham fans ecstatic on home turf, as they hoped to beat their London rivals for just the second time in 10 outgings in all competitions - but soon enough, the Blues clawed themselves back into the game with a stunning strike from Jadon Sancho, a penalty brace from Cole Palmer and a superb drilled strike from Enzo Fernandez - which evidently left Postecoglou feeling stunned.

Gold: Tottenham Players 'Still Behind' Postecoglou'

The club are scoring plenty but more defensive work is needed

The Australian has now won just one of his last seven games in all competitions, including losses to Bournemouth and Ipswich Town amongst others - and with the north London club now in the bottom half of the table, there is mounting pressure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 32 of his 63 games in charge of Tottenham.

But Gold states that he has heard differently, with the players continuing to 'love' the way in which Postecoglou plays his football - and with little moments of man management sprinkled in, there is no real reason for the players to want to go against their boss - which could save his job in the long-term. Gold said via his YouTube channel:

“I still feel that the players, and I think this is from what I’m hearing as well, that the players are still really behind Postecoglou’s way. “It’s a way of playing that players will love, it is an attacking style of football, it’s a style of football that, as we said before, is kind of what they grew up loving about the game. “He has kind of his way with the players, and the key little moments that he speaks to them that, I think, really keeps them onside. “And that seems to wear, which is important for him.”

The former Celtic boss takes on Southampton in his next game in the Premier League, and if he fails to win on the south coast, there may be real questions asked, with Saints having taken points from just three of their 15 top-flight games this season.

