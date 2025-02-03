Tottenham Hotspur’s deal for Bayern Munich hotshot Mathys Tel, contrary to reports that the move will merely be on a temporary basis until the summer of 2025, will include an option to buy, according to football.london journalist Alasdair Gold.

Tel, 19, initially rejected the chance to move to the north Londoners with Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United – who are the solitary place above Spurs in the 2024/25 Premier League table – being his preference if he was to get up and leave Bavaria.

A change of heart – thanks to a chat with former Tottenham marksman Harry Kane, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT sources – meant that the promising and versatile forward, with just 458 minutes of action under his belt this term, chose to move to the capital.

Initial reports, however, suggested that his move from Germany to England was merely temporary and that it had no option to buy attached. Gold, taking to X (formerly Twitter), has insisted that Tottenham do have the opportunity to make his move permanent.

Said earlier today that Spurs’ loan deal for Mathys Tel was not finalised and they were trying to make it a permanent move. As per @Dan_KP, there is going to be an option to buy the young Bayern attacker in there.

The teenage sensation, by virtue of being teammates with the aforementioned Kane and Robert Lewandowski, has found game time hard to come by while on the books of the Bundesliga top flight outfit. Since moving from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2022, the eight-cap France U21 international has notched 16 goals in 83 outings.

Alongside Tel, Tottenham announced the addition of young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky earlier in 2025. Kevin Danso has also been signed to alleviate their issues in the heart of defence but, alongside the Austrian's arrival, the north London-based outfit are looking to add further reinforcements at the back.

Burnley's Maxime Esteve has been eyed as a potential Axel Disasi alternative following the latter's prospective move to Aston Villa. In regard to the Championship star, Tottenham have tabled a bid worth £20 million but L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi is under the impression that Scott Parker's side are holding out for £30 million.