Tottenham Hotspur remain intent on securing new signings in January for Ange Postecoglou rather than sacking him, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

The Lilywhites have endured a worrying run of results in the Premier League but have no plans to part ways with the Australian at the moment, despite their slump in form.

According to Gold, Tottenham need to move 'far more quickly' in January to secure new signings, considering their injury situation is not clearing.

Spurs were without first-team players Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson, Yves Bissouma and others in their 3-2 loss at Everton on Sunday.

To add further misery, their record signing, Dominic Solanke, was also absent after suffering a knee problem in training.

Tottenham have yet to sign any outfield players in January after securing promising goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky but are reportedly looking at defensive reinforcements.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Lilywhites could pursue a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Milan Skriniar in the remaining days of the January transfer window.

However, his exit terms may be a potential issue – Spurs are thought to be considering a loan move for the experienced defender, while PSG want Skriniar’s departure to be permanent.

Tottenham have slumped to 15th in the Premier League following their shock loss at Goodison Park, having won just once in their last 10 top-flight games.

Postecoglou’s men will next return to Europa League action away at Hoffenheim on Thursday, before hosting Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-01-25.