Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou reportedly continues to have the full backing of Daniel Levy and the Spurs board, despite a poor run of form in the Premier League - with their 2-1 defeat to local rivals Arsenal on Wednesday evening only adding to Tottenham's woes this season.

The loss in the north London derby meant that Mikel Arteta's side have done the double over them in the Premier League, and if Manchester United beat Southampton on Thursday evening, it will see them slip to 14th in the top-flight table - which simply isn't good enough for a club of Tottenham's stature. However, with an understanding that Spurs haven't had the best of luck in an injury sense, that could see Postecoglou stay at the helm - with Tottenham insider Alasdair Gold believing that the Australian boss has the full backing of the board.

The report from Football London journalist Gold states that Postecoglou has retained the full backing of Tottenham's hierarchy at present, with the club's top brass having an empathy and understanding towards the situation that he is dealing with at present, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

"Understand Ange Postecoglou retains full backing within Spurs with an understanding of the situation he's dealing with right now. Club are believed to be trying to put in the right structures and people around him, but he needs help on the pitch as well."

The club are thought to be trying to put the right structures and people in place around him, but Postecoglou needs help on the pitch as well - with a huge injury crisis to their defensive starts failing to help matters.

Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie have all spent time out of action, which has had a negative impact on Tottenham's season, and that can be considered in Postecoglou's defence, where he has had to play young midfielder Archie Gray across the defence, alongside backup centre-back Radu Dragusin and former fringe star Djed Spence.

However, with just one point from five games in the league, it means Tottenham are just eight points clear of the relegation zone - which could be a slight concern going forward.