Ange Postecoglou lost yet another Premier League game this season on Sunday afternoon, to leave his Tottenham Hotspur side just eight points clear of the drop zone after a stunning 2-1 home loss to relegation rivals Leicester City. But Spurs writer Alasdair Gold has stated that the club will continue to back the Australian, with the club's injury crisis giving Postecoglou a reprieve in terms of keeping his job in north London.

Spurs sit 15th in the Premier League as we head into February, a scenario that is almost unheard of for a club of their stature - with just seven wins in the top-flight this season. Four straight losses in the league have seen them go toe-to-toe with the likes of Everton and West Ham United - who are both having poor seasons by their own standards - in the bottom half of the table, and that has seen Postecoglou land well under the cosh as he fights for his job in the capital.

Report: Tottenham 'to Stick' With Ange Postecoglou

There have been some severely poor results in recent weeks but with mitigating circumstances

However, despite the poor results, Postecoglou has been offered some leeway. An injury crisis hasn't helped with the clubs' first-choice defence all being ruled out of action, alongside unfit midfielders and suspensions throughout the engine room in midfield, with a seven-game ban handed to Rodrigo Bentancur.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals Conceded 37 14th Home Losses 6 =14th Losses 13 =16th Shots Against Per Game 12.5 12th Points in Last Six Games 1 19th

That has seen Tottenham aim to bring in recruitments, though chairman Daniel Levy has largely failed to do so, with only goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky being brought into the club.

And Gold appeared to have a dig at the Spurs owner for failing to give Postecoglou a helping hand in the window - though he didn't stop to give the Aussie at least some partial blame for failing to adapt his tactics. He wrote, for Football London:

"For now at least, football.london understands that Spurs are sticking with Postecoglou amid the injury crisis his squad is engulfed in and will try to sign at least one player for him in the week ahead to ease that, even if that should have happened long ago. "Postecoglou is not blameless in all of this. He is well aware that results under his leadership have not been anywhere near good enough this season, particularly when he had the full squad available at the start of the campaign and the defending, even now from a makeshift backline, has not been good enough. "Postecoglou has needed senior help and he hasn't got it. Instead some fingers outside the club are pointing at him for injuries while those same people nod towards how Bournemouth and Andoni Iraola for instance are doing on the south coast with their own large number of injuries."

Tottenham's Home Form Has Been Dreadful

The club have gone over three months without a Premier League win in north London

Tottenham have won just one of their last 11 games in the Premier League, whilst their most recent home win in the top-flight was a 4-1 win over Aston Villa back in early November - a truly incredible statistic having welcomed lowly Leicester and Ipswich Town to north London during that period, both ending in 2-1 defeats.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 37 of his 76 games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth, Chelsea, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Everton have also swept Spurs aside in that time - with their only win being over Southampton, who are on track to become one of the worst teams in Premier League history. The next few days will be huge for Tottenham, with the transfer window set to slam shut in a week's time.

