Tottenham Hotspur fans will no longer be meddling with the idea that their club could be sold in the coming months, with reports suggesting that rumours touting Jerry Jones - owner of NFL outfit Dallas Cowboys - are wide of the mark.

Daniel Levy, who is the current Tottenham chairman and majority owner, has been in the hot seat since 2001 after he took over from Alan Sugar at the turn of the century. After a slow start to life in north London, his Spurs side eventually secured Champions League football in 2010 under the management of Harry Redknapp, and they've been a strong force since - despite a lack of trophies. However, reports cropped up earlier in the week that Jones was potentially set to make a move to the capital-based club - though they have been shot down.

The post on X (formerly Twitter) from Football London and Tottenham writer, Alasdair Gold, states that there is no substance to the reports that Dallas Cowboys owner Jones is set to buy Tottenham Hotspur - pouring cold water over any notion that Levy is set to sell part of his stake in the club to the NFL investor.

Publications had suggested that, whilst Tottenham are for sale with Levy having gone public with his intentions to do so in April, Jones’ private jet and yacht were in London to potentially purchase the club.

Jones has been linked before, especially with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium being the de-facto home of the NFL in Europe - with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell even stating that one day, the north London venue could even host the Super Bowl that is held every year in February.

However, Gold’s tweet has poured cold water over that move, and it means that only three majority owners in the Premier League - Fulham’s Shahid Khan, Arsenal’s Kroenke family and Manchester United’s Glazer family - own NFL teams in conjunction with their Premier League clubs, in the form of Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively.

The NFL have played 36 regular season games in London throughout 2024, and with Tottenham’s stadium being the main hub, they could attract the interest of others in the future.