Tottenham Hotspur's 6-3 defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday (December 22) has potentially put several of Ange Postecoglou's starters at risk of the drop. The Lilywhites' midfield was sometimes nonexistent, and the Reds eased their way to victory to hand the hosts their eighth defeat in 17 Premier League games.

Luis Diaz (23', 85') and Mohamed Salah (54', 61') were at the double for Arne Slot's Merseysiders, while Alexis Mac Allister (36') and Dominik Szoboszlai (45+1') also got on the scoresheet. Postecoglou's men could only reply through James Maddison (41'), Dejan Kulusevski (72') and Dominic Solanke (83'), and Spurs' topsy-turvy season continued.

Liverpool won the midfield battle on the day as they dominated proceedings in a chaotic clash in North London. Yves Bissouma was deployed at the base of Postecoglou's midfield but failed to get a foothold in the game. The Malian holding midfielder was wasteful in possession and became lethargic as the game wore on.

Alasdair Gold, football.london's Tottenham correspondent, has suggested the former Brighton man could lose his place to Rodrigo Bentancur. Bissouma has been a regular for the Spurs this season, but performances such as today put him at risk of dropping.

Bissouma Faded in Tottenham's Defeat to Liverpool

Alasdair Gold thinks the Malian could lose his place to Bentancur

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay in Spurs' side this season, featuring in 13 Premier League games with two goals to his name. He's anchored the midfield with some standout performances, including in a 4-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City last month.

However, Gold argued that Bissouma came off the boil after misplacing a pass that Salah nearly pounced on in Liverpool's win over the Lilywhites. He gave Bissouma a 4/10 rating and explained:

Started brightly but then made a poor pass that led to a Salah chance and struggled for periods after that. Bentancur is back on Thursday and it could be his place to reclaim.

Bentancur will return from a seven-game suspension this week and will be available for his side's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on boxing day. The Uruguayan had been in and out of Postecoglou's starting lineup before his ban for a racist remark about Son.

Yves Bissouma Statistics vs Liverpool Touches 82 Accurate Passes 61/69 (88%) Long Balls (succ.) 2 (1) Ground Duels (won) 8 (4) Fouls 3 Clearances 2 Interceptions 1 Total Tackles 3 Error Led to Shot 1

Bissouma's future has been under the microscope recently amid talk of Tottenham swooping for Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber. He's been with the North London giants since July 2022, when he arrived from Brighton in a £30 million deal. Postecoglou is said to have grown frustrated with his inconsistent performances, and the club could cash in with just over a year left on his contract.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/12/2024.