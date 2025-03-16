Tottenham Hotspur fell to a 2-0 loss away at Fulham on Sunday afternoon to pile even more pressure on Ange Postecoglou - and one player didn't help his cause, according to Alasdair Gold, with the journalist stating that Yves Bissouma was 'dreadful' in possession in west London.

An opener from Rodrigo Muniz with a little over 10 minutes to go at Craven Cottage saw Fulham go ahead as they looked to cement their top-half place in the Premier League, before former Spurs starlet Ryan Sessegnon wrapped the game up with a second strike just two minutes from time.

Gold: Bissouma 'Dreadful' vs Fulham, Spurs Star 'Looked Panicked'

The Mali international has been a mainstay for Tottenham but Sunday wasn't his day

But throughout the first half, the Mali international was poor in possession, with Gold stating that he was 'panicked' on the ball, putting his teammates under pressure - and so it can come as no surprise that he was hooked for Lucas Bergvall at half-time.

Yves Bissouma's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =7th Goals 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 0.2 =23rd Tackles Per Game 1.8 5th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 12th Match rating 6.44 21st

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) just moments before half-time, Gold wrote of his disappointment with the former Brighton man, which saw him hooked at the interval. He posted:

"Yves Bissouma has been dreadful in possession so far when Spurs have been moving up the pitch. Panicked passes, either too powerful, misplaced or putting team-mates under pressure."

Spurs went on to lose against the Cottagers, meaning they're ten points adrift of the top half with just nine games to play - but Bissouma's lack of adaptability to Postecoglou's style of play will be a worry for the north London club.

Tottenham at least have Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr and Archie Gray, who can all play in the holding role as young options, whilst Rodrigo Bentancur is a more senior option who can guide those players through games - but taking Bissouma off in a game that may not mean a great deal for Tottenham at this stage in their season is a telling sign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yves Bissouma has made 185 Premier League appearances, scoring five goals in the process.

It could lead Daniel Levy and Postecoglou to look for a new signing in the summer months, in a bid to replace the Ivory Coast-born star - but with three top young options already at the club, that could see the Aussie boss look to utilise his star trio contingent instead.

