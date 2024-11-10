Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town after Liam Delap's tap-in in the first half proved to be too much for the home side to recover from.

Sammie Szmodics opened the scoring with a splendid overhead kick, before Delap capitalised on Radu Dragusin's defensive mishap, giving him a point-blank range tap-in to double the lead. Rodrigo Bentancur was able to head one back for Spurs in the second-half, but that was all Ange Postecoglou's men could muster, giving Ipswich their first Premier League win of the season.

Due to his error that led to Ipswich's winning goal, Alasdair Gold highlighted Dragusin's struggles and gave him a game-low 3/10 rating for his poor performance in his player ratings for football.london.

Gold: Dragusin ‘Made a Mess’ in Defeat to Ipswich

The Romanian centre-back's struggles continue to mount

It was a day to forget for Dragusin, whose defensive errors proved costly for Spurs. Being deemed at fault for Ipswich's second - and winning - goal after his failed clearance carried the ball towards goal and looked to be heading in before Delap got the final touch, in his player ratings for football.london, Alasdair Gold gave the Romanian centre-back a 3/10 for his dismal display, citing it as 'shaky.'

Made a mess of an early header which allowed Ipswich to break towards Spurs' goal but executed an important interception in his own box soon after. Was then beaten to the ball by Burgess from a corner with the Ipswich man's header hitting the crossbar. Then, couldn't react when Vicario pushed the ball against him from Szmodics' low cross and the ball ran towards the goal line for Delap to score. Got better but this was a shaky display overall. 3 [out of 10].

Dragusin has been inserted into the starting line-up since the hamstring injury to the fastest player in the league this season in Micky van de Ven, with he, and the back four of Spurs, having struggled all season long, conceding 13 goals already during the 2024/25 league campaign.

Joining from Genoa in January 2024 on a deal worth £21.5 million, Dragusin became the most expensive Romanian footballer, but has seen limited opportunities on the field since arriving at White Hart Lane.

Radu Dragusin - Spurs Defensive Statistics Tackles Per 90 0.87 Tackles Won Per 90 0.43 Blocks Per 90 1.16 Interceptions Per 90 1.45 Clearances Per 90 3.48

Taking to the field just four times in the league this season, the 22-year-old has averaged a 6.09 rating, per WhoScored.com, and has made just two tackles, three interceptions, three blocks and 10 clearances.

With van de Ven likely to still be ruled out after the international break, Dragusin will likely see more action, though, he is going to have to significantly improve upon his performances, amid reports that the north London club could be shopping for a centre-back in the January transfer window.

All statistics via TransferMarkt and FBRef - correct as of 10/11/2024.