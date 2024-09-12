Tottenham Hotspur's decision to omit Djed Spence from their Europa League squad has raised eyebrows, with Football London journalist Alasdair Gold labelling it a "big risk".

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Gold highlighted Spurs' recent challenges in balancing homegrown quotas with foreign player limitations, with Spence becoming the latest victim, alongside Sergio Reguilon, to miss out on a spot in their European squad.

Tottenham could only name 23 players instead of the usual 25 due to a lack of club-trained options, leaving both defenders out and restricting Ange Postecoglou’s options on the flanks, with just Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie as natural full-backs.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that both Spence and Reguilon were among the players Tottenham were ready to sell this summer, but they remained at the club beyond the transfer deadline. Spurs’ summer business saw multiple fringe players depart, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal, and Oliver Skipp, while a club-record fee was spent on Dominic Solanke, a long-awaited reinforcement up front.

Spence Left out of Europa League Squad

Sergio Reguilon also misses out

Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, described Spurs’ decision to omit Spence from their Europa League squad as a "big risk":

“It's a big risk of a decision. Obviously, guesting, I've been banging on about the whole homegrown numbers, foreign player issues, all of this for a little while now. “It kind of feels like it's our hobby more than work. We are just always on top of those numbers. And yeah, it was always going to be the case that they were going to have to make quite a big decision. “One of them's not too big a decision, Sergio Reguilon, we're going to talk about him a little bit. But the other one was going to be someone who was going to have to miss out.”

Spence, who has been praised as 'unstoppable', worked hard during the summer to win back Ange Postecoglou's trust after two short loan spells at Leeds United and Genoa last season and had already made two substitute appearances in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, amassing a total of 18 minutes of action in August.

The 24-year-old, who joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in 2022, has played only 61 minutes of competitive football for Tottenham up to this date and is yet to start for the club since his arrival two seasons ago.

Djed Spence Tottenham Career Stats Games 8 Starts 0 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Minutes played 61

Spence can expect his playing time to increase, although not necessarily in his preferred role, with most of his minutes in pre-season having come on the left side of defence. The London-born full-back made his last appearance for Spurs in a 4-0 victory against Everton, coming on for the injured Destiny Udogie.

Reguilon Was Close to Spurs Exit

Lille were interested

Tottenham outcast Sergio Reguilon was close to completing a summer move to Lille, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old full-back was "ready to go" to Lille on a season-long loan, but Tottenham were tough on the exit terms and insisted on an obligation to buy. According to Jacobs, Spurs' demands were too high for Lille to agree to, and Reguilon had no option but to stay in north London. His deal with the club expires in June 2025, but he could yet leave this week with interest from Turkish clubs including Fenerbahce, where Jose Mourinho could look to sign him again after initially taking him to N17.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-09-24.