Highlights Albania is part of the 'Group of Death' in Euro 2024, facing Italy, Croatia, and Spain.

They have never beaten any of their group-stage opponents and aim to make history.

Sylvinho, their manager, is leading a team featuring key players like Armando Broja and Elseid Hysaj.

In a world of superstars and world-class players, there are always teams at the opposite end of the scale in the form of underdogs. These are the sides who are predicted to fail, emphatically if anything, yet they are determined to prove the doubters wrong. Most of the time, there is always one side that does exactly that.

At Euro 2024, the focus has been on who will be lifting the famous trophy on the 14th July in Berlin. However, countries such as Albania, who realistically have no hope of reaching one of the biggest matches in world football, are just hoping to maintain pride back in their homeland.

Albania only qualified for their first-ever European Championships back in 2016. On that occasion, they were knocked out in the group stages after narrowly losing to France and Switzerland but beating Romania. They frustrated the first two teams with their defensive security and resilience; they'll be hoping to do the same this tournament as they feature in the 'Group of Death'.

Euro 2024 Group

Part of the 'Group of Death'

Albania's group stage sees them go up against Italy, Croatia and Spain. Their first opponents, Italy, have produced a plethora of world-class players — and they have always beaten Albania, most recently 3-1 during a friendly. Meanwhile, Albania have remarkably never played Croatia. Of course, Croatia, another country that has produced world-class players, used to be a part of Yugoslavia and only became independent in 1991, but they have not played one another since. It presents an opportunity to write history in Germany.

The story is just as bleak against Spain. They've played the major footballing country eight times and have lost every single time. Most recently, Spain beat the eastern European country 2-1 in a friendly in 2022. If Albania are to progress to the knockout stages, they will have to beat at least one team for the first time in their history.

Albania's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Italy 4 0 0 4 Croatia 0 0 0 0 Spain 8 0 0 8

Albania will kickstart their journey against Italy at the world-famous Signal Iduna Park. Acting as the home of Dortmund during the domestic campaign, it's a stunning setting to play on just the second day of the tournament. After that, they have a four-day break until they play Croatia in a less-iconic ground, Volksparkstadion - home of Hamburg. Finally, they conclude their group stage campaign against Spain on the 24th June at the home of Dusseldorf.

Albania Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 15th June 2024 20:00 Italy Signal Iduna Park 19th June 2024 14:00 Croatia Volksparkstadion 24th June 2024 20:00 Spain Merkur Spiel Arena

Manager

Sylvinho

Sylvinho became the manager of Albania at the start of 2023 — and he has an impressive record. Winning five matches out of 11, he guided them through qualification, finishing top of their group ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland. It was an impressive feat for a small nation. Therefore, he was given the Golden Decoration of the Eagle by the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, to celebrate the achievement.

The Brazilian had previous managerial spells at Lyon and Corinthians which never truly kicked into life, but he did have success as a player. Acting as a left-back, he played for Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City — three of the best clubs in the world — winning three La Liga titles in the process.

Albania Career Appointed 1st January 2023 Games 11 Wins 5 Draws 3 Losses 3

Provisional Squad

Albania announced their provisional squad for Euro 2024 in May. It sees a handful of players who are well-known in the Premier League feature — and all of them will be hopeful of causing an upset.

Goalkeepers

Etrit Berisha (Empoli)

Thomas Strakosha (Brentford)

Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella)

Simon Simoni (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders

Berat Gjimshiti (Atalanta)

Elseid Hysaj (Lazio)

Ivan Balliu (Rayo Vallecano)

Ardian Ismajli (Empoli)

Arlind Ajeti (CFR Cluj)

Naser Aliji (Voluntari)

Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Enea Mihaj (Famalicão)

Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo)

Midfielders

Amir Abrashi (Grasshoppers)

Kristjan Asllani (Inter Milan)

Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo)

Medon Berisha (Lecce)

Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt 98)

Qazim Laçi (Sparta Prague)

Ernest Muçi (Beşiktaş)

Ylber Ramadani (Lecce)

Forwards

Jasir Asani (Gwangju FC)

Armando Broja (Fulham)

Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan)

Arbër Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb)

Rey Manaj (Sivasspor)

Taulant Seferi (Baniyas)

Key Players

Armando Broja, Elseid Hysaj and Kristjan Asllani could prove pivotal

Armando Broja needs no introduction to Premier League fans. The Chelsea prodigy, who has spent time at Fulham recently, has struggled for goals, registering just two goal contributions in 21 Premier League matches during the 2023/24 campaign. However, you can't write him off. He's scored four goals in 19 matches for his country — and his physical and aggressive approach will play into the hands of his nation. Whether it's in the starting 11 or off the bench, he'll prove dangerous.

But it's not just him who has noticeable talent. Elseid Hysaj has been one of the most consistent performers for his country over the years, making 83 appearances since his debut. The left-back made 31 appearances for Lazio during the 2023/24 season, consistently showing composure and confidence. He'll be needed as they look to consistently defend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hysaj is currently Albania's most-capped player with 83 appearances.

Meanwhile, Kristjan Asllani who won the title with Inter Milan, will provide security in the middle of the park. He featured 31 times for the champions during the 2023/24 campaign, helping them control matches often off the bench. He's only played 18 times for Albania, but he likely starts in Germany.

Formation and Tactics

Likely to play in a 4-2-3-1

Since joining, Sylvinho has been consistent in sticking with a 4-2-3-1 when in charge. Naturally, they will likely be under pressure consistently during the group stages due to the opponents they're facing. However, we can get a clear idea of who might play. Etrit Berisha, one of their most-capped players at 80, will start in goal, with Hysaj, Ardian Ismajli, Mario Mitaj and Ivan Balliu forming the defence.

In the double pivot, Ylber Ramadani and Asllani have been the go-to pairing, with the latter starting 10 of the 11 games under Sylvinho. Nedim Bajrami appears to be favoured as the attacking playmaker — and he will be attempting to pull the strings throughout.

Finally, in the final third, Myrto Uzuni had several opportunities at the start of Sylvinho’s time, but there is now a settled wing partnership between Jasir Asani and Taulant Seferi. They will partner Sokol Cikalleshi, who will lead the line as the main striker. However, as previously mentioned, Broja could easily force his way into the team.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Berisha; Ismajli, Mitaj, Balliu, Hysaj; Ramadani, Asllani, Bejrami; Asani; Seferi, Cikalleshi

Euro 2024 Kit

Made by Macron, Albania's kits were released early in March 2023. Unlike other countries that take a bold and aggressive approach, Albania has remained pragmatic. The home kit is fully red with black trims and a collar. It might sound simple, but it's very effective, acting as an option for fans who love the basics. It's a similar story to the away kit; it has the same collar design as the home shirt, with the only difference being the red being replaced with white. Once again, it's plain but works incredibly effectively. They won't get any new kits until March 2025.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Albania at the Euros in the group stages, you are probably too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform, which we don't recommend. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May.

Of course, there is a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If they make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV

British fans who don't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. Albania's opening match of the tournament is on the 15th June; kicking off at 8 PM, it will be shown live on BBC as they look to start with a victory against Italy.

Their penultimate game of the group stage is a day earlier than the crunch match between Italy and Spain. Kicking off at 2 PM BST, you will be able to watch it on TV. Finally, their match against Spain to conclude the group stage will be live on the BBC. As the Euros is a global affair, anyone in the United States of America can watch it on Fox Sports and FuboTV.

How to Watch Albania at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel 15th June 2024 20:00 Albania vs Italy BBC 19th June 2024 14:00 Albania vs Croatia ITV 24th June 2024 20:00 Albania vs Spain BBC

