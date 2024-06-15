Highlights Albania shocked Italy with the fastest goal in Euro history, scored by Nedim Bajrami in 23 seconds.

Italy quickly recovered with Alessandro Bastoni scoring an equalizer just 10 minutes later.

The match started with an incredible mix-up by Federico Dimarco but soon turned into a thrilling back-and-forth between the teams.

Albania have made Euro history with their goal against Italy being the fastest ever scored in the tournament's history. Despite being the underdogs heading into the match, it took Nedim Bajrami just 23 seconds to get onto the scoresheet in incredible scenes.

In a group alongside the Italians, Spain and Croatia, many have tipped Albania to struggle and there's an expectation that the country might not pick up a single point. They came out with a point to prove, though, and showed they weren't there to just roll over for their high-profile opponents.

The Goal Came After a Massive Italy Blunder

A poor throw-in handed the opener to Albania

After the Italians won a throw-in just seconds into the match, a horrendous mix-up from Federico Dimarco saw the full-back essentially throw the ball to his opponents in his own penalty area, with midfielder Bajrami pouncing onto the ball and firing it past Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post. It was an incredible start to proceedings but was the worst possible way for Italy to get their Euro 2024 campaign underway.

In fairness, Dimarco wasn't helped by the lack of awareness shown by his teammates when the ball was thrown back towards his goal, and they'll be breathing a sigh of relief now after the group managed to battle back.

Italy Turned Things Around Quickly

They were 2-1 less than 20 minutes later

Fortunately for Luciano Spalletti's side, they weren't behind for too long. Just 10 minutes after the opening goal, a short corner routine ultimately found Alessandro Bastoni at the back post, and he rose superbly to head it home.

It was an impressive header and sparked a comeback for Italy. Just five minutes later and they took the lead, completely turning the game on its head. After an Albania clearance could only go as far as Nicolo Barella on the outskirts of their penalty area, the midfielder rifled the ball home and gave Thomas Strakosha no chance of keeping it out.

It was a lightning start to the match and continued the incredible entertainment that has been on display throughout the opening stages of Euro 2024 so far. The tournament has already delivered with some incredible games and plenty of goals have already been scored. Things should only get better too.