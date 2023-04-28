Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga could struggle to break into the side next season, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old was sent out on loan at the start of the campaign, but it hasn't quite worked out for Lokonga so far.

Arsenal news - Albert Sambi Lokonga

Lokonga signed for Arsenal for a fee potentially rising to £18m, according to talkSPORT.

The Belgian midfielder struggled to make an impact in his first season and was sent out on loan in January of this year, joining fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Lokonga has started just six league games since joining the Eagles, according to FBref.

Before his loan move, Lokonga started just twice for the Gunners this campaign, so leaving the club on a temporary basis made sense in order to continue his development.

Mikel Arteta hit back at Lokonga back in October after the midfielder complained about his lack of game time.

The Arsenal boss said, after being asked how he can keep him happy: "Play them and then speak on the pitch, that’s the best way."

The Spanish manager possibly hinted that Lokonga wasn't performing when given the opportunity.

What has O'Rourke said about Lokonga?

O'Rourke has suggested that Lokonga may struggle to break into the Arsenal side next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"It's going to be a difficult one for Lokonga to try and break back into this Arsenal side. He's gone on loan to Crystal Palace and I think it's fair to say that loan hasn't really worked out.

"He's maybe not impressed as much as he would have hoped and maybe not got as many minutes either. It's been a difficult loan move for Lokonga.

"Arsenal sent him there to get first-team action and continue his development."

What's next for Lokonga?

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect Lokonga to have a long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal rejected a loan offer from AS Monaco in the January transfer window due to a lack of cover, before he signed for Palace.

The Gunners eventually signed Jorginho from Chelsea, so Lokonga was able to move on.

It will be interesting to see if Monaco make another move for Lokonga or if Palace look to make the deal a permanent one, but it seems that there's a good chance that he won't be at Arsenal next season.