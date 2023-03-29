Arsenal duo Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares may not have a future at the Emirates, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

As the Gunners keep performing exceptionally in the Premier League, the fringe players must be growing increasingly concerned about their futures.

Arsenal news - Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares

Lokonga was signed from Belgian side Anderlecht for a fee of £18m, with Tavares joining the club from Benfica, costing the club just £8m.

Neither player has cemented a regular starting place in the Arsenal side since their move to north London. In fact, both players are currently out on loan, with Tavares joining French side Olympique Marseille and Lokonga making the short trip to Crystal Palace.

As Arsenal look set to qualify for the Champions League and potentially end the season with a Premier League title, the Gunners could be attracting a higher profile of player.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could be shopping in a different market in the summer transfer window. He said: "I think Arsenal suddenly look attractive to quite a lot of players around Europe. Were they to win the league, we might find that Arsenal are suddenly shopping in a completely different market."

This could mean the likes of Lokonga and Tavares will struggle for game time, considering they're already considered surplus to requirements for the current season.

What has Jones said about Lokonga and Tavares?

When discussing Lokonga and Tavares, Jones has suggested that both players may find it difficult to have a future at Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's hard to see isn't it? You look at the way that this team is moving forward and to go away and come back and be a big part of it is very difficult. It's not impossible, but I'd have to say I have huge doubts about either having a future at Arsenal."

Should Lokonga and Tavares be looking to leave Arsenal?

It's a difficult one. Both players are 23 years old, so could still grow and develop into better players. However, Arsenal are bound to target elite-level reinforcements in the summer, especially if they win the league.

Tavares and Lokonga made 13 and 12 Premier League starts respectively last season, as per FBref, before being sent out on loan.

It would make sense for both players to seek new challenges in the summer, or they risk spending a campaign warming the bench.