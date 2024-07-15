Highlights Alcaraz won his fourth Grand Slam on Sunday, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets at Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old has now won two straight Wimbledon titles and is achieving history faster than many of the greats.

The Spaniard raced to his fourth Grand Slam far quicker than Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.

Carlos Alcaraz defended his Wimbledon title with ease on Sunday afternoon as he demolished Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the men's final. Djokovic, who was seeking a record 25th Grand Slam win, had few answers as the Spaniard raced to victory at the All England Club.

Following his victory, Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open era to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season (21 years and 70 days). Bjorn Borg was 22 years and 32 days old when he achieved the same feat in 1978.

Per Tennis Majors, Alcaraz is only the second player in the Open Era to claim victory in his first four Grand Slam finals. The only other man to do it was Roger Federer.

In terms of Wimbledon history, Alcaraz's win percentage of 90% (tied with Pete Sampras), puts him behind only Borg on 92.7%, with 18 wins from his first 20 matches at SW19. His victory on Sunday puts him alongside Borg and Boris Becker as the only men to have won multiple singles titles before turning 22.

With numbers to his name like those above, Alcaraz is already carving out a legacy for himself among the best to play the sport - and he's already making history quicker than the 'big three' of Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz Is Making Grand Slam History Quicker Than the Greats of the Game

The Spaniard raced to his fourth Grand Slam title in less than 70 matches

With his outstanding victory over Djokovic on Sunday, Alcaraz lifted his fourth career Grand Slam. To put into perspective what a stunning achievement that is, Nadal didn't win his fourth major until the age of 22, while Federer and Nadal were 23 and 24 respectively.

Not only was Alcaraz younger than each of the names mentioned above at the time he won his fourth major title, but he also did it in significantly fewer matches and with a stronger win ratio.

Alcaraz vs Federer, Djokovic and Nadal - Race to 4 Grand Slam Titles Player 4th Major Title Age Grand Slam Matches Played Grand Slam Win Ratio Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 21 69 85.5% (59-10) Rafael Nadal French Open 2008 22 81 84% (68-13) Roger Federer US Open 2004 23 79 77.2% (61-18) Novak Djokovic US Open 2011 24 134 82.1% (110-24) Stats Taken Per ATP Tour Data

Even though he's making remarkable progress in the game at such an early age, Alcaraz seems determined to keep his feet firmly on the ground amid his success. Reflected on his second-straight Wimbledon victory, he said:

"Honestly it is a dream for me winning this trophy. I did an interview when I was 11 or 12 and said my dream is to win Wimbledon. I'm fulfilling my dream. For me this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and the most beautiful trophy.

"Djokovic is an unbelievable fighter, I knew he was going to have his chances. It was difficult, but I tried to stay calm going into the tie-break and tried to play my best tennis. I was glad at the end I could find the solutions."