Key Takeaways Alec Pierce has caught a higher percentage of his targets, but Pittman has a higher target volume.

Richardson struggles in the short and intermediate game, favoring deep passes where Pierce excels.

While Pierce has shown promise, it's uncertain if he will outperform Pittman consistently.

One of the big surprises among NFL Fantasy Football leading scorers through the first two games this season is Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce . Pierce ranks as a top 10 receiver in PPR leagues and has been the main beneficiary of Anthony Richardson ’s supreme arm talent, despite being a general afterthought in each week’s projections.

Pierce has a relatively modest outlook again heading into Week 3, with many of the usual fantasy prognosticators unwilling to slot him ahead of Michael Pittman Jr. in the rankings. The question to ask now is, should he be? Richardson has issues connecting in the short and intermediate game, which is where Pittman thrives and where most of his fantasy production comes from. Pierce may not be Pittman in terms of overall skills, but where he does have the advantage over him is on those deep home run balls that Richardson loves to throw.

One advantage Pittman does have is a higher target volume that’s probably only going to grow. Pittman has 15 targets to Pierce's 10 through two games, but Pierce still has 8 catches to Pittman’s 7. Keep in mind, this means Pierce has caught 8 of his 10 targets this season. That includes all three in the Colts’ season opener against the Texans, which saw him haul in receptions for 60 and 58 yards on the way to a whopping 41.7 yards per catch.

The biggest issue for Pittman moving forward is, again, his quarterback’s inability to get him the ball where he thrives the most. Pittman only caught 4 of his 8 targets in the Colts’ season opener and then saw that percentage get even lower in Week 2 as he caught only 3 of 7 targets. If you’re in a PPR league that relies on a high volume of receptions for consistent scoring, it’s hard to have any faith that Richardson will suddenly be able to make throws that he has never been able to make at any level of football previously.

Pittman also draws the top cornerback assignment each week, and he’s had to go against Derek Stingley Jr. and Jaire Alexander the first two weeks. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears , but another tough matchup against Jaylon Johnson awaits.

Alec Pierce's hot start

Overshadowing Michael Pittman Jr.

While Pierce is currently in the top 10 for full PPR receivers heading into Week 3, that’s largely due to his prowess at catching the deep ball in Week 1. If you start him, you need to be wary of the fact that there will always be considerable bust potential if the deep ball isn’t clicking. Pierce did have better numbers in the short and intermediate game than Pittman did in Week 2, but that’s not a reliable outcome each week. Especially with the microscope now on Pittman’s lack of production and Richardson’s inability to get the ball to him.

So, is Pierce truly setting up to be a better fantasy football wide receiver option than Pittman this season? Or is this just an overreaction based on what could end up being two outlier weeks? I’m leaning toward the latter, but it will be much closer than anyone would have thought in the preseason. It’s a safe bet that Pittman isn’t going to see the same scoring success he saw last year with Gardner Minshew II running the show at quarterback for the Colts. You can also safely assume that Pierce is going to continue to cement himself as the main deep ball target for the most powerful thrower in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Alec Pierce is No. 2 in the NFL with 22.5 aDOT.

But am I also willing to sit here and say I trust Pierce more than Pittman on a week-in, week-out basis? I don’t think I am. At least not yet. Even if Richardson can’t adjust, I trust Pittman will be able to make things work with the young quarterback sooner rather than later. At least enough to catch significantly more than 50% of his targets, a number he’s currently below on the season. Pittman will also draw some less daunting corner assignments as the year goes on.

The hard truth is that Richardson’s struggles outside the deep game will probably make it hard to rely on either target each week. If you took Pittman early in your draft, you should check Pierce’s availability in case he continues to emerge as the top dog in Indy. Pierce is a good player to target on waivers regardless, as he’s only rostered in 34.3% of ESPN leagues. It’s unlikely he will maintain his top-10 performance moving forward, but it’s not impossible, especially if the strength of the Colts’ passing game continues to be the home run ball.

All statistics used in this article are taken from Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.