Highlights Manchester United emerged from the FA Cup final against Manchester City as surprise winners.

Alejandro Garnacho was one of the Red Devils' standout performers while Phil Foden struggled to make his mark in the encounter.

Both players' statistics from the huge match have been compared, and it makes for interesting reading.

Phil Foden may have been named the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign, but the Englishman failed to step up to the plate in Manchester City's FA Cup final defeat. Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho was one of the many standout performers for the Red Devils as they ran out 2-1 winners.

The two youngsters have become pivotal in the attacking units of their respective clubs in recent years, with Foden in the blue corner and Garnacho in red. They could have a rivalry for the next decade, at least, as the poster boys of the Manchester-based outfits.

Heading into the showpiece affair at Wembley Stadium, many fans expected the Citizens ace to be the main man fresh off the back of his wonderful displays in the Premier League season, including his vital contributions on the final day of the season to secure a fourth successive league title for his team. However, this was far from the case as the numbers tell a different story, as shown by the below comparison between Garnacho and Foden's statistics.

Alejandro Garnacho Nets Vital Goal

Foden was unable to replicate the Argentine's feat

The last domestic fixture of the English calendar was a remarkable clash between Man City and Man United in a repeat of last year's FA Cup final. When looking at statistics for attack-minded players, the most important metric is goals. Foden has had a great campaign in front of goal but fired a blank on this occasion.

Meanwhile, his Argentine foe broke the deadlock in the first half as he capitalised on a mix-up between Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega to roll the ball into an empty net. This was exactly what the teenager deserved after a lively start on the right wing. View Garnacho's goal in the video below:

Attacking Statistics

The United ace was a bigger goal threat

With the easy nature of his final finish, Garnacho racked up an xG of 1.03 in the match (according to FotMob), which almost all came from his goal. At the same time, Foden was only expected 0.32 goals throughout the affair. This is a big surprise with just how dangerous the Man City star has been in the majority of his games in the 2023/24 campaign.

The significant difference was despite the fact both players had three efforts on goal in total. The Red Devils' hero hit the target all three times, while his English peer was unable to test Andre Onana in United's goal. Neither player completed a dribble even though this is usually a big part of both their games. Foden's struggle to get on the ball and run was one of many issues Pep Guardiola had during the encounter.

Only Jeremy Doku (9) had more touches inside the opposition's box than Garnacho, who managed five. Meanwhile, Foden touched the football four times inside the penalty area. The Englishman may have struggled in terms of end product but this shows he was still able to use his movement to get into dangerous positions.

Alejandro Garnacho vs Phil Foden Statistics Statistic Alejandro Garnacho Phil Foden Goals 1 0 xG 1,03 0.32 Total Shots 3 3 Shots on Target 3 0 Successful Dribbles 0 0 Touches in Opposition Box 5 4

Passing Statistics

Foden displayed his technical ability despite City loss

The two men were playing in different roles and the passing stats were always likely to favour the central attacking midfielder in a team that dominated possession compared to a winger looking to cause a threat on the counter-attack. This is shown in the numbers as City's star player completed 42 out of 47 attempted passes and his counterpart in red only mustered 13 out of 16.

Not only did he try and complete only one-third of the passes Foden did, but Garnacho also had a lower success rate (81%) when looking to find a teammate. The 23-year-old's was 89% in comparison, while he also made more successful passes than any Man United player on the day.

Ultimately, his superiority in possession of the ball didn't pay off as his side finished as runners-up in the prestigious domestic cup competition, although there were still signs of the improvement Foden has made as an individual. He also created more chances (2) than the united wide player (0), which is another statistic in his favour.

Alejandro Garnacho vs Phil Foden Statistics Statistic Alejandro Garnacho Phil Foden Assists 0 0 xA 0.07 0.14 Chances Created 0 2 Accurate Passes 13/16 42/47 Pass Success 81% 89% Passes Into Final Third 1 2

Garnacho Comes Out on Top

He had the more telling impact

While his playmaking numbers were much better, Foden failed to make it count at the business end. This is exactly what Garnacho did as he fired the Red Devils to glory to end their rather torrid 2023/24 season on a high.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Bruno Fernandes (28) and Rasmus Hojlund (18) have more goal contributions than Alejandro Garnacho (15) in the 2023/24 season.

He was more of a consistent threat to the City goal than his opponent was and while his goal may have been a stroke of luck, his anticipation to be in the right place at the right time meant he deserved his reward. At the end of the day, Garnacho got his hands on the trophy and got one over on his rival in the process.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of FotMob (Correct as of 25/05/2024)