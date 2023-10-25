Highlights Manchester United secured their first win in the 2023/24 Champions League, defeating Copenhagen 1-0.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring, adding tension to the match.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana became the hero of the game, saving a penalty in the final moments to secure the victory.

Manchester United defeated Copenhagen 1-0 to gain their first points of their 2023/24 Champions League campaign, though fans will be pondering how winger Alejandro Garnacho squandered the chance to open the scoring in the 66th minute. A lackadaisical first-half showing from Erik ten Hag’s men required the Dutchman to introduce Christian Eriksen, a midfielder known to pluck a moment of magic out of thin air - and he did just that on the 72nd minute mark.

The Dane’s adroit ball into the box was met by unlikely scorer Harry Maguire, who is enjoying a fine week in a Red Devils strip, as he nodded home his side's first and only goal of the affair. It then seemed to all come crashing down as Scott McTominay gave away a penalty in the final moments of the game.

Up stepped Jordan Larrson, son of Henrik, to level the scoring in what could potentially be Manchester United’s most important fixture of the campaign thus far. The heavily scrutinised Andre Onana, however, was equal to 26-year-old’s spot kick from 12 yards out and Old Trafford erupted in ecstasy as teammates smothered the Cameroonian stopper, the man of the moment.

However, should Garnacho had shown more composure with the score level at 0-0, that said moment wouldn’t have been so nail-biting for those of a Manchester United persuasion. Unsure what we’re talking about? Check it out below.

Alejandro Garnacho’s fluffed chance to open the scoring

From a Copenhagen corner, McTominay rose to connect with the ball as it landed at the feet of Garnacho. A deft touch to Marcus Rashford, who set a marauding Bruno Fernandes free, then saw a sea of red shirts flood forward.

A delightful ball into the path of Garnacho from the club captain set the pacy winger one-on-one with the Copenhagen goalkeeper, Kamil Grabara. His first touch was excellent as a cute touch off his knee was perfectly weighted in front of him. It was his second touch, however, that escaped him and prevented him from even getting a shot off.

The youngster has been one of Manchester United's shining lights this season and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite thanks to his blistering pace, willingness to attack and fearlessness when going forward, though his status among fans would've gone up a notch should he have opened the scoring against Copenhagen - just to ease the nerves a little. You can check out the opportunity below.

Watch: Garnacho fluffs his lines

Garnacho caught scuffing the penalty spot

Attempting to redeem himself, the 19-year-old Argentine had a bigger part to play in Onana’s last-gasp heroics as Manchester United saw out their first triumph on the European stage this campaign. Just moments before Onana came up clutch in the dying embers of the match, Garnacho was caught on camera tampering with the Old Trafford penalty spot, while the rest of the players were asking referee, Marco Guida, for clarification. In fairness, Larsson’s effort from 12 yards out was struck sweetly enough, though a fantastic reaction and save from Manchester United’s heavily scrutinised No.1 was the difference.

Onana’s post-match conversation with Peter Schmeichel

Former Manchester United star Schmeichel was pitch side for Onana’s save and was seen celebrating like it’s going out of fashion as he must know the exact pressure the former Inter Milan stopper must be under to perform at the moment. On duty for CBS, the towering Dane spoke to Onana, who he hailed as a 'hero'. Not that Onana agreed with him though.

“I don’t think so. I think the hero tonight is Harry, he scored the goal, he gave us the victory today. For me, for the club, for the team it was important. It was an important victory for us, difficult game against a very good team. The most important thing today was to win, so I'm happy for the victory, but we have to move on." Onana responded.

With an all-important clash with Manchester City next on the agenda for Ten Hag’s men, Onana believes his side will be brimming with confidence on the back of a brilliant night under the Old Trafford lights.

"Not the penalty, I think the victory will give us more confidence. When you win, you get more confident. You can save how many penalties you want, but if you don't win the game, you don't feel so good. We'll be ready to face Manchester City because they're a good team, and we'll be ready for that."