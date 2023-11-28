Highlights Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho received praise for his amazing goal and kind gesture towards a young fan.

Garnacho gave the fan his boots as a birthday present, which he had worn during his goalscoring performance.

Despite struggling in the Champions League, Man United's strong form in the Premier League gives them confidence moving forward.

Social media has been ablaze with praise for Manchester United ace Alejandro Garnacho after he handed a young fan with an incredible gift the day after beating Everton 3-0. The 19-year-old Argentine played an integral part in the Red Devils’ triumph over the Toffees, who were given a 10-point deduction by the Premier League just days before, as he opened the scoring with a goal of the season contender within the first three minutes.

From Diogo Dalot’s overzealous delivery, he managed to adjust his body and pull off a supremely taken overhead kick which left the experienced Jordan Pickford rooted to the spot. It was so superb that it is being considered one of the best goals of the Premier League era. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were both on hand to compile more misery onto Goodison Park as they scored in the 56th and 75th minute, respectively, as the visitors continued their streak of being the most in-form team in the Premier League.

And while Garnacho's unbelievable third-minute finish is deservedly getting its plaudits, as is his kind gesture towards a young fan, who was waiting patiently outside the club’s training ground, Carrington, on Monday.

Alejandro Garnacho’s kind gesture towards fan

After their routine win over Everton on Sunday, Erik ten Hag’s players were back in training the day after to rest and recuperate before their upcoming, all-important Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

Manchester United super fan George waited for his hero outside the training ground, head to toe in an Argentinian Garnacho kit, and told the No. 17 that his goal was the ‘best he’s ever seen’ – even better than Wayne Rooney’s memorable effort against Manchester City in 2011.

This wasn’t their first reaction, however, and Garnacho had something pretty special up his sleeve, as he remembered it was George’s birthday. As a present, the teenage sensation gave him the Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Dream Speed 7 boots – the exact boots that he wore when scoring that goal just a day prior.

Overwhelmed with excitement, the young fan immediately thanked Garnacho for his kind gesture and then asked him to sign the boots, with his pen already in his hand. Much to his surprise, however, Garnacho was one step ahead and pointed out he had already put his signature on George’s now prized possession, prompting George to break down in tears of joy. What a wonderful moment.

Garnacho, who had just made the lad’s day, even wrote a personalised message on the box to add the cherry on top to make the moment even more special than it already was. It read: “For my friend George with love, happy birthday!”. The birthday boy struggled to hold back the tears after the 19-year-old’s heart-warming gesture as he thanked him, told him he loved him and hailed him as ‘the best in the world’.

Ten Hag’s outfit, who have struggled to perform on the European stage this campaign, travel to Istanbul on Wednesday for the penultimate fixture of the Champions League group stage. Level on points with their opponents, the three-time winners of the competition will be looking for nothing less than three points.

Champions League Group A Standings - as of 28/11 Position Club Pld W D L +/- GD Pts 1. Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 11/6 +5 12 2. Copenhagen 4 1 1 2 7/8 -1 4 3. Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 7/9 -2 4 4. Manchester United 4 1 0 3 9/11 -2 3

For Man United, it is a must-win game. Sitting at the bottom of Group A is certainly not where Ten Hag and his entourage wanted to be with just two meetings left to play out, though they now have a mountainous task to climb. That said, the Manchester-based side will take solace from their impressive run of results in the Premier League, having won five of their last six domestic outings.