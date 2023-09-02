Alejandro Garnacho established himself as one of the world's best youngsters in the 22/23 campaign. The Argentine, who only turned 19 years old in July, was given more opportunities to shine at Manchester United last season and he grasped those chances with both hands.

Despite his youth, Garnacho looked right at home and impressed in the 34 matches he appeared in. In total, he hit the back of the net five times and recorded five assists in what was a hugely promising campaign.

New shirt number for Garnacho in the 23/24 campaign

Garnacho wore the number 49 shirt after breaking into the first-team from the academy. With the lower shirt numbers typically reserved for first-team players, he has decided to switch numbers for the 23/24 campaign.

The teenager has decided to take the number 17 shirt, which was vacated following Fred's move to Fenerbahçe this summer. While an official announcement has not been made, Garnacho's brother, Roberto, posted an image on social media of the pair wearing the new shirt.

Garnacho makes young Man Utd fan's day in wholesome exchange

Garnacho is fast becoming a fan favourite at Manchester United. Not only is he brilliant on the pitch, he's also shown he's a class act off it. He always has time for his fans, and the youngster has emphasised that point once again in a wholesome exchange with a young United supporter.

The United winger stopped his car to greet a pair of young United supporters named George and Harry. The youngsters are clearly huge fans of the 19-year-old and were wearing 'Garnacho 49' and 'Garnacho 7' shirts.

Little did they know, though, that Garnacho was actually changing his shirt number to 17. So Garnacho thought he'd gift them a shirt with his new number on the back.

"I have a gift for you too," Garnacho says, before handing over a bag with the United crest on it. George opens the bag and, after seeing the shirt, says to Garnacho with a beaming smile: "Thank you so much!"

The two youthful United fans then return the favour and give Garnacho some friendship bracelets they bought while on holiday, as well as a card of George singing 'Viva Garnacho!'. It made for a heartwarming exchange and you can watch it below...

Pure class from Garnacho. Gary Lineker saw the wholesome video on Twitter and simply wrote: "Lovely".

What next for Alejandro Garnacho and Manchester United?

Garnacho is already an incredible talent but his task for the 2023/24 season will be to continue developing and establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. He made 11 starts for United last campaign and he will be hoping to at least double that number.

The youngster started the opening two games of the Premier League season but, after failing to record a goal contribution in either of those matches, was an unused substitute in their third match, a 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Garnacho will be hoping he plays a part in United's next match, which is a mouthwatering clash against rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. United's new number 17 will likely be competing with Antony and Jadon Sancho for a role in the starting lineup.