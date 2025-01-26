Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is now looking more likely to leave than stay at the club, with Chelsea in talks to secure his signature, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

With the Red Devils looking to bring in new additions during the January transfer window, we could see some players head through the exit door. Ruben Amorim was brought to the club late last year and has completely changed United's style and formation, which has cast doubt over the futures of some of their stars.

Garnacho is one who could be sacrificed, with question marks over his suitability for this United side. The Argentine winger was brought to the club for a minimal fee from Atletico Madrid as a youngster, so United could make a hefty profit if they were to cash in on him.

Garnacho More Likely to Leave Man Utd Than Stay

Chelsea winning the race

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Garnacho is starting to look more likely to leave than stay at Old Trafford. United haven't been actively pushing for Garnacho to head through the exit door, but they are becoming increasingly accepting of the possibility as he doesn't know how he fits into Amorim's plans in the long term.

United agree with his concerns and do see the advantages of selling him - one of them being that they could make a hefty profit after reportedly signing him for just £420,000 from Atletico Madrid. United's stance has been to not sanction short term loans in January, but if the potential sale of Garnacho goes down to the wire, along with Marcus Rashford's future dragging on, they may have to consider allowing him to depart on a temporary deal.

Alejandro Garnacho Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 21 (11) Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes 0.9 Accurate Crosses 0.2 (14%) Successful Dribbles 0.6 (30%) Ground Duels Won 2.4 (41%)

As a result, it's understood that Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix are starting to look like serious avenues to consider in a potential deal for Garnacho. Talks with Chelsea have gone smoothly so far and the Red Devils aren't currently opposed to Garnacho joining a rival club, as long as he's sold for the right price.

There is expected to be a clearer idea of Garnacho's future early in the week. Napoli are still in touch and in the race to secure Garnacho's signature, but Chelsea are currently ahead of the Italian side. It looks set to be an interesting few weeks for Garnacho and United, with Chelsea aiming to secure the young Argentine.

