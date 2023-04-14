Manchester United potentially not having youngster Alejandro Garnacho for the rest of the season is a "blow", Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 18-year-old has been one of the most exciting United players to watch this campaign.

Manchester United news - Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho suffered an injury earlier in the season and hasn't been involved for United over the last few weeks.

Erik ten Hag was reluctant to set a date on Garnacho's return, but has hoped he will be involved at some point.

He said: "We have something in our heads, but I don't want [to say publicly]. He will definitely be back before the end of the season. I think he will be in the final stages, but I don't want to bring so much pressure on the medical team and Garnacho to set a date."

However, this week Ten Hag added that the injury is more "severe" than first thought, maybe putting further into doubt his participation for the rest of the campaign.

After his impressive start to life at Old Trafford, Garnacho is set to sign a new five-year deal at United, according to ESPN.

Marcus Rashford was recently ruled out for a 'few weeks', Manchester United announced in an official statement, so ten Hag now has a bit of a problem on the left-hand side of his attack.

What has Sheth said about Garnacho?

Sheth has suggested that he's not sure if Garnacho will be involved in the run-in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The injury that he's had, ten Hag says it's probably a bit more serious than they first thought. So that will be a blow to United in the run-in. I don't know how much, if any, of that run-in Garnacho will be involved in.

"It's clear that ten Hag sees him as part of his future, so it will be someone they want to keep hold of in regards to Garnacho."

How has Garnacho performed this season?

Garnacho has only started four Premier League games, scoring twice and providing two assists, according to FBref.

However, in all competitions, the young Argentine has provided 11 goals and assists for United, as per Transfermarkt.

There's no doubt Garnacho has plenty of room for improvement, but to be already producing and playing a part for one of the biggest clubs in the world at the age of 18 is seriously impressive.

The pressure of playing for the Red Devils doesn't seem to faze Garnacho, and the fans at Old Trafford will be desperate to see the youngster back in action this season.