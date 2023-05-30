Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is a 'better pick' than Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations since his move to United, but Garnacho has shown plenty of promise when given the chance.

Manchester United news - Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough into the United first team over the last few years.

This season, the 18-year-old has been more involved, after the odd appearance for the Red Devils last term.

This campaign, Garnacho has played 19 games in the Premier League, scoring three goals and providing two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

The young Argentine is reportedly valued at £50m by United, according to Football Insider.

Garnacho recently signed a new deal at Old Trafford, keeping him at the club until 2028.

It will be interesting to see how much of a chance he's given in the United first team next season, considering how he's performing already at such a young age.

The youngster is competing with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Sancho for a spot in the side, but he's averaging more assists per 90 minutes than both, and more goals per 90 minutes than Sancho, as per FBref.

What has Jones said about Garnacho?

Jones has suggested that he believes Garnacho is now a 'better' pick than Sancho for United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's not afraid to make mistakes or the wrong decisions at this moment because he's so new to this level of football, because he's so desperate to make that impact.

"Jadon Sancho has already made an impact on elite level football. Garnacho is right on the brink of it, and because of that, there's definitely times where I just feel that he would be a better pick than Sancho would be."

Is Garnacho or Sancho a better fit for United?

Sancho has undoubtedly proven himself more than Garnacho, due to having more experience of playing at the highest level.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger scored 38 goals and provided 51 assists in 104 games for the Bundesliga side, as per Transfermarkt.

However, it's been a bit of a struggle since arriving in Manchester, and Garnacho has the potential to reach the levels Sancho has produced in the past.

For United, having competition in these areas is invaluable, but it won't be easy for Erik ten Hag to keep them both happy.