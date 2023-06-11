Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho was signed for an 'unbelievable' price, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young talent has shown what a talented footballer he can be at times this season.

Manchester United news - Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho reportedly joined United for a fee of just £100,000, from Atletico Madrid back in 2020.

It's easy to see why the Red Devils looked to take a risk on an unproven young talent, considering some of the performances he's shown this campaign.

It's been a rapid rise for the Argentine, who is now valued at around £22m, according to Transfermarkt.

The Manchester club recently tied him down to a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2028.

Upon signing his new deal, Garnacho declared that it was a very proud moment for him and his family.

He said: "When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest. I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way."

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Garnacho is already a better fit at Old Trafford than Jadon Sancho, despite the former being just 18 years old.

Of course, Garnacho is still incredibly young, so it's going to be difficult for him to become a guaranteed starter at the club.

The young winger is currently competing with Anthony Elanga, Sancho, and Marcus Rashford for a spot in Erik ten Hag's side.

Next season could be a huge year for Garnacho, especially if some players he's battling with leave the club.

What has Jones said about Garnacho?

Jones has suggested that Manchester United secured Garnacho for an unbelievable price.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's unbelievable. £100,000 doesn't buy you much these days - it's basically the price of a parking space in London. Manchester United sign Garnacho who is one of the most exciting young players that they've seen put on a red shirt in years."

How did Garnacho perform this season?

Garnacho scored three times and provided two assists in just five Premier League starts, as per FBref.

The next step for Garnacho is starting more games.

Although he's probably receiving a fair amount of game time, considering his age, if he wants to take his game to the next level, he now has to be pushing others out of the team.